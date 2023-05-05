Weather forecasting services undersold the 2022-23 winter in the Colorado mountains, not that any skiers are complaining.
“It definitely exceeded what we said,” said Ryan Boudreau, a partner in Aspen Weather, a forecasting service that focuses in the Upper Roaring Fork Valley.
The big influence on snowfall in the upper Roaring Fork, he said, was the lack of high pressure domes camped out in a position where there were prolonged dry spells. The winter will be remembered for regular bouts of snow rather than major dumps with long dry spells in between.
Aspen Mountain became the third local ski area to top 400 inches of snowfall last week, following the footsteps of Snowmass and Aspen Highlands. By Aspen Weather’s tabulations, Aspen Mountain ended up with 401 inches of snowfall between Oct. 1 and April 30.
At Aspen Weather’s winter preview party in September, meteorologist Cory Gates predicted snowfall coming in at 10% above average overall for the Aspen resorts. He foresaw 350 inches at Snowmass compared to the average of 318 inches. Snowmass ended up with 467.6 inches or 47% above average.
Gates predicted 360 inches at Aspen Highlands compared to an average of 320 inches. Highlands reaped 462.4 inches. That turned out to be about 44.5% above average.
Gates said Aspen Mountain was on tap for 315 inches of snowfall between Oct. 1 and May 1 compared to an average of about 285 inches. Ajax ended up with 401 or 40% above average.
There was no specific forecast for Buttermilk, which ended up just shy of 330 inches for the winter, well above its average.
Aspen Weather also forecasted a slow start to the winter, with little snow in October and snow finally arriving with regularity in late November. Instead, winter started with a bang in October and never let up. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass opened a week early because of superb early conditions.
Boudreau said there was a favorable flow out of the northwest that brought storms to the Colorado Mountains with regularity. That was followed by a west to east storm track later in the winter that created warmer temperatures with tons of moisture, a mixture known as the pineapple express.
“Everybody got crushed,” Boudreau said of the snowfall. Many resorts in California and Utah experienced record snowfall this year.
Boudreau noted that winter took longer to appear in some parts of the valley, mostly notably the Basalt area.
Using records kept by the Aspen Water Plant dating back to the winter of 1934-35, Gates estimated the winter of 2022-23 will rank around sixth best.
Even now, despite some bouts of warm weather, the overall snowpack in the Roaring Fork River basin remains high, at 138% of median, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The headwaters of the Crystal River are particularly high. The snow telemetry site on McClure Pass shows a snowpack 257% of median. The Ivanhoe site in the upper Fryingpan Valley was at 109% of median as of Thursday. The headwaters of the Roaring Fork River east of Aspen was at 91% of median.
Aspen Weather wasn’t the only forecasting service that underestimated the winter. OpenSnow, a forecasting service targeting skiers and riders throughout the country, wrapped up the season with a post on April 26 that asked, “Did Anyone Accurately Forecast the 2022-23 Season?”
“Yes, you guessed it right. These 3-6 month forecasts were far from accurate,” the post said.
AccuWeather said last fall that the snowfall outlook for western Colorado was substantially below normal.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called for equal chances of below or above snowfall for Colorado’s central and northern mountains and below average snowfall for the southern mountains.
OnTheSnow called for “normal” snowfall in the Aspen area.
The Farmers’ Almanac placed Colorado in the “hibernation zone, glacial, snow-filled,” which turned out to be pretty accurate.
OpenSnow noted in its preseason outlook that this would be the third winter where weather was influenced by a La Niña event. It noted that Aspen received average snowfall in four La Niña winters since 1979 and three featured above-average snowfall. In conclusion, OpenSnow felt Aspen was looking at an average or slightly above-average winter for snowfall.
Boudreau of Aspen Weather credited his business partner for making specific predictions for each winter, something many services shy away from.
“Cory has the balls to do it,” he said.
So what does Gates foresee for Aspen in winter 2023-24? There is expected to be a moderate to strong El Niño event, which tends well for the southern and central mountains of Colorado, according to Boudreau.
“He likes it above normal,” Boudreau said of Gates’ way early forecast. Stay tuned for the formal preseason outlook in September.