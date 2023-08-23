The fate of a sentimental historical building in Carbondale is now in the hands of its people — under a tight deadline.
In a widely attended board of trustees meeting Tuesday night, the board voiced that it would not support using town funds to relocate what is called “the stable building” on the lot of the United States Forest Service’s Aspen-Sopris Ranger Station, due to be demolished for the construction of a newer station at the beginning of the year. However, after some public comment, board members said they may be open to private funding and a plan, should a feasible one come before them in the coming months.
“If there’s a way to keep it open and if someone wants to come forward with a plan, with some financing, with a place to put it; if the town needed to play intermediary there and take possession of it in order to make that happen, we’re open to solutions like that,” Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk said. “But it’s not something that the town is going to lead and drive and prioritize right now over all the other things we need.”
The Forest Service has long wanted to update its Carbondale ranger station, which comprises three buildings on a lot between Main Street and Sopris Park. The building in question, currently used for storage, was constructed in 1938 and was used as a stable for horses when the adjacent Sopris Park was a grazing area for horses, giving some in the community pause about allowing it to be demolished. Due to modifications to the structures over time, none of the three buildings is eligible for the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties.
District Ranger Kevin Warner said the current three-building setup is not suitable for current use, with workers in two different buildings, some in basements, and a conference room not large enough for full staff meetings. A new station would be a singular, 6,800-square-foot structure.
Warner said that design began in 2018 and “formal correspondence” on the proposal with the town was in 2019, with an open house on a First Friday in 2020. In the time since, the Forest Service has sought funding in the wake of COVID-19, and Warner believes they are now at a point where the project can proceed.
As the plan was revived in the public eye in July, the Carbondale Historic Preservation Commission sent the board a letter requesting the town purchase and relocate one of the structures, known as “the stable building,” from the Forest Service.
“We would like to pick this building up. It’s in great shape,” said CHPC representative John Williams. “We think it would hold together well in a move and we’re working on outside funding to help augment the cost of this.”
The town’s planning staff, through a memo written by Town Manager Lauren Gister, recommended that the town not acquire the building, estimating the cost of purchase and relocation between $150,000 and $200,000, based on current bids, and “could certainly run upwards of” that range. It noted another property, the Thompson House, which is included on the state register, that could require a seven-figure cost in support and maintenance in the next five years, with some price mitigation through historical grants.
Williams said, however, that the CHPC had begun talks to find private funding, but has said that they’ve reached a range of $50,000 to $75,000.
None of the board voiced support for using town funds to preserve the stable building, but warmed to the idea of some sort of private funding to accomplish the goal.
Still, the next question is where it could go. The letter from the CHPC recommended three locations in Sopris Park. Still, the town staff reported in the memo that the recommended locations would need to be weighed against the park’s loss of space, further modifications depending on the use of the structure and impact on the park’s trees. The memo called other possible locations “difficult.” One member of the public from the Satank area said they’d welcome the building on their land, and the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo Association has had discussions about possible locations, according to Williams.
Warner added that his preference is to see the stable building go to a use if feasible, but noted that it was much simpler “to see” the structure go to the town and end up on public land, and it is more complicated for the asset to go to a spot on private property, even if facilitated by the town.
There’s much to be figured out for the prolonged survival of the stable building — who will pay for it and where it will go — and a short term to do so. Warner said construction on the new building is set for January or February.
The Forest Service also addressed public concerns about the trees on the lot. The plan for the new building involves the removal of nine trees, but preserves the “Community Tree,” the one lit up by Santa in December on the corner of Main Street and Weant Boulevard. The Forest Service consulted with local arborists on if trees could be salvaged and relocated.
One group, led by local Patty Lecht, proposed a plan to rotate the lot to preserve a majority of the trees.
“If we were to pause to reconsider a different alignment of the building or a different layout or something like that, we’re in jeopardy of losing that money,” Warner said. “And if we lose that money it’s likely that it doesn’t come back. The concern about having to go backwards and redo the design, it’s not as easy as moving it around.”