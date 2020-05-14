U.S. Forest Service officials are investigating an incident involving four people who were jumping from the cliffs above Hanging Lake last weekend. One person received hospital attention for an unspecified injury.
The public foot trail to Hanging Lake, a popular tourist attraction just east of Glenwood Springs, is closed due to COVID-19. The reservation-only shuttle service from Glenwood Springs to Hanging Lake also is closed. Access to Hanging Lake is expected to resume on June 1. Off-trail travel is never allowed in the Hanging Lake area, according to a Forest Service news release.
“We never want to see people breaking rules and engaging in high-risk behavior, but it’s especially worrisome given the current situation,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a prepared statement. “We don’t want to pull emergency officials away from focusing on the pandemic.”
In addition, all ranger districts within the White River National Forest reported finding multiple unattended campfires over the weekend.
“This isn’t rocket science. Follow the area fire restrictions. If you can have a campfire, enjoy it safely and make sure it is completely out before you leave,” Fitzwilliams said. “It’s only a matter of time before one of these abandoned campfires sparks a larger fire.”
Several chains on seasonal Forest Service gates were cut over the weekend as visitors sought early access to closed areas, the release says. In other areas, people drove around the gates.
Seasonal closures to vehicles are in place to prevent disturbance to wildlife and damage to the roads. Other roads that are open, but muddy, suffered serious damage from motorized travel in several areas of the forest, the release states.
“Please stay off muddy roads. Be patient, these spring conditions will improve,” Fitzwilliams said.
Also in the release, officials reminded the public to observe the 14-day camping limitations in areas that are open to camping, and to pack out their trash.
“Public lands are a tremendous resource available to us during these stressful times. But people need to be responsible and use common sense. We are all in this together,” Fitzwilliams said.
Those who observe illegal behavior are urged to contact their local USFS ranger district or the sheriff’s office, the release adds.