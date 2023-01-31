In the U.S. Forest Service’s view, it would be better to formalize old trail sections between Redstone and McClure Pass rather than allow continued informal use with little oversight.
The White River National Forest contends that the Old McClure Pass Road and the Rock Creek Wagon Road are getting high enough use year-round to warrant stricter management. That was among the reasons it released a final Environmental Assessment and draft decision Friday that authorizes a 7-mile trail between Redstone and the McClure Pass summit.
Forest Service approval of the route would require a winter closure from Dec. 1 through April 30 for the benefit of elk and other wildlife. The closure would affect nearly 5 miles from Hayes Creek Falls south to half-mile shy of the pass summit. Currently, there are decommissioned trails along much of the same route that are technically closed to use but aren’t patrolled. In Forest Service bureaucracy-speak, they are “active use non-system trails.”
If the trail isn’t built, the Environmental Assessment said, “Existing conditions, including unauthorized recreation access and use along the Rock Creek Wagon Road and Old McClure Pass Road, would continue for the foreseeable future. No management measures, including seasonal closures of these routes, would be implemented.”
Pitkin County installed remote cameras in the Bear Gulch area south of Hayes Creek Falls and on the Old McClure Pass Road in 2018. An average of 1,274 people on average hike the route annually along with an average of 536 dogs. On the lower section of the Old McClure Pass Road, the annual averages are also 1,274 people and 650 dogs.
“About 37% of visits in the Bear Creek area occurred during the winter months (December through April), when elk populations are most vulnerable to human disturbance,” the EA said. “Proposed (regulations) would minimize the level of human disturbance during the sensitive winter months.”
The dilemma over the Redstone to McClure trail reflects the broader dilemma facing the Roaring Fork River watershed — as the population grows and tourism increases, everybody’s secret stashes and little-known formal trails aren’t so secret anymore. Public land managers are faced with the dilemma of letting existing conditions slide or ramping up enforcement as use increases to try to ease impacts. For the people enjoying what were once secret stashes, increased management can be a bitter pill to swallow, as the EA acknowledges is the case for the Redstone to McClure trail.
“These trails are likely attractive to locals because of their beauty, accessibility, lack of regulation, and remote ‘off the beaten path’ character. Quite simply, they are less crowded and less developed, are not known to the general public, and are not perceived to create any management concerns in their current state of use,” the EA said. “The Proposed Action would formalize these trails and make them accessible to the general public. Infrastructure improvements would include signage, parking, and minor modifications to the trails themselves to manage runoff and erosion. Seasonal restrictions would limit access during the winter and spring. In addition, more visitors in general, and mountain bikers in particular, are likely to use these routes as a recreational outing or connection to other regional trails. The sum of these changes could be seen by many local users as an affront to the character of these trails and to the spirit of the community.”
The document later continued, “In addition, seasonal restrictions would impact those who are accustomed to visiting in the winter and early spring. These changes in management and use of the existing non-system trail segments may adversely impact and displace some current trail users.”
The Redstone to McClure Pass trail is part of a grander vision for an 83-mile trail from Carbondale to Crested Butte. In the Crystal Valley, only a 5-mile stretch from Carbondale to the KOA has been completed. Pitkin County has approved the remaining trail to the McClure summit, but the commissioners have only authorized pursuit of the 7 miles from Redstone to the pass.
Conservation groups such as Wilderness Workshop and Sierra Club of the Rockies contend the Forest Service should look at the cumulative impacts of the trail, not review individual segments in isolation.
The Forest Service previously decommissioned the old Rock Creek Wagon Trail and the Old McClure Pass Trail. However, the agency says it hasn’t placed a winter closure on them because enforcement would be difficult.
Trail opponents question if the Redstone to McClure stretch of trail can effectively be closed for the winter if the trail is authorized and officially designated. Gary Tennenbaum, director of the Pitkin County Open Space program, said enforcement of a seasonal closure would “most likely” require funding support from Pitkin County. An authorized trail offers the advantages of providing restrictions that currently don’t exist, he noted.
The Forest Service EA reached the conclusion that allowing existing conditions to continue would be adverse to wildlife in the long term.
“Current low levels of elk use would continue in the project area,” the EA said. “In the absence of any measures to manage or restrict recreational use of the existing non-system trails, such as season closures, the No Action alternative would result in continued impacts from this ongoing activity on elk. These impacts on elk would be small but may increase over time if unmanaged visitor use increases.”
A final decision by the Forest Service is expected later this spring.
The Forest Service and Pitkin County Open Space staffs will host an informational public open house on Feb. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale to answer questions on the Redstone to McClure Pass trail proposal.