The White River National Forest is seeking public comments on several proposed projects at Snowmass Ski Area, including the replacements of the Coney Glade and Cirque chairlifts, new mountain bike and ski trails and the reroute of a hiking trail.
“Under the proposal, the existing 1980s-era Coney Glade lift would be replaced with the realigned and renamed Coneygame Lift, which would begin at the Snowmass base, southwest of the Village Express Gondola,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release. “An angled mid-station would be located near the Spider Sabich area, ending near the existing top terminal.”
A news release last Thursday from Aspen Skiing Co. about the chairlift created confusion. SkiCo’s release said, “Aspen Snowmass has received approvals from the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Snowmass Village to install a new lift out of the Snowmass base area.” With the approvals, the company planned to undertake replacement of the lift in summer 2024.
However, White River National Forest Public Affairs Officer David Boyd said Wednesday the project is going through the standard review process, which includes public comment. Nothing was fast-tracked, he said.
Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communication Jeff Hanle said the wording of the SkiCo’s news release last week could have been better. It was meant to convey that SkiCo would internally fast-track the replacement of the Coney Glade lift once it obtained approvals, he said. If approved, the Coney Glade lift will be replaced in summer 2024.
SkiCo’s proposal for the Cirque Lift would be to replace it with another surface lift with an increased capacity of 1,000 people per hour, according to the Forest Service. The Cirque Lift would be realigned to realign to eliminate a “problematic bend.” The bottom terminal would be about 100 feet west of the current location while the top terminal would be roughly the same.
The proposed 620-foot Blue Grouse Ski Trail Connector would connect the existing Blue Grouse Ski Trail to the entrance of Snowmass Terrain Park halfpipe to eliminate cross-traffic issues. The new trail would require cutting approximately 50 trees.
SkiCo is also proposing to construct a new 970-foot mountain biking trail in the Elk Camp and Meadows area that would connect the existing Vapor and Squeezy mountain biking trails, as well as decommission a 3,200-foot section of the existing Summit Hiking Trail and create a new 5,840-foot trail alignment.
The proposals are included in the 2022 Master Development Plan for Snowmass, which the White River National Forest accepted in January 2023.
More information, including the proposal and how to comment, is available at fs.usda.gov/project/whiteriver/?project=64153. Comments are requested by July 9.