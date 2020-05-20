Comments on a proposal by the White River National Forest to prohibit dogs and glass at the Wildwood put-in of the Roaring Fork River — which has seen increased usage in recent years in concert with the growth of paddle-boarding — are due by June 15.
“The proposal will align U.S. Forest Service regulations at Wildwood with those of the nearby Pitkin County Open Space and Trails’ North Star Nature Preserve, which is downstream,” the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday.
More information about the proposal, including how to comment is available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58157.
“These regulations will help keep the public safe and better protect resources in the area. The consistency will also make it simpler for the public to stay in compliance with the regulations downstream of Wildwood,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner was quoted as saying in a May 10 letter.
Parking also would be prohibited in the fire lane next to the Wildwood parking area through a Forest Service order. Warner said this action will be excluded from an Environmental Assessment and Environmental Impact Statement.
“Due to the administrative nature of this proposal, the WRNF is considering categorically excluding this project from analysis in an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement. This action can be categorically excluded from documentation in an [EA or EIS] as it is a routine activity within an approved category of exclusion under [regulations] to provide short-term resource protection or to protect public health and safety,” Warner wrote.
Written comments must be submitted via mail, fax or email. Comments must be received by June 15.
Mail to: Kevin Warner, c/o Shelly Grail, Recreation Manager, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, 620 Main St., Carbondale, CO 81623. Fax to 970-963-1012 or email kevin.warner@usda.gov.
“This public scoping period will be the only opportunity for individuals interested in or affected by this proposal to identify any potential extraordinary conditions or significant issues before the Responsible Official makes a decision,” Warner said.
Comments should include: name, address, telephone number, and organization represented, if any; the title of the project of concern (Wildwood Special Order); and specific facts, concerns or issues, and supporting reasons why they should be considered.