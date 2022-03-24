Aspen Valley Hospital plans to convert the neighboring “ambulance barn” into units where doctors and nurses can rest while on call.
“Housing, to have that right on-site would be incredible. Our employees would already be here, parked in our parking garage,” Steve Selby, Aspen Valley Hospital project manager, said Wednesday. “It really fits our needs perfectly.”
In 1995, the Aspen Ambulance District signed a 50-year ground lease with the hospital district that allowed it to operate out of the 2,900-square-foot facility that some refer to as the “old ambulance barn.”
That “barn” has since deteriorated, and in 2019 the ambulance district relocated to a new 13,000-square-foot facility, which also is near the hospital.
“Ever since the new ambulance facility was built, I’ve been pursuing this and we’ve finally come to an agreement,” Selby said. “It took the county a while to realize that they had no use for that building.”
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, which also serves as the Aspen Ambulance District’s governing board, agreed to sell the facility to the hospital for $528,733.
It was anything but a typical property sale.
The county still had 23 years remaining on its lease, which it estimated to be worth more than $1.1 million. But, because the building also requires significant work, the county agreed to sell its leasehold interest for the reduced cost of $528,733. The county estimated that replacing the building’s septic system alone likely would cost the hospital $540,000.
Selby said the facility will have 12 units. The work likely will be completed sometime next year, depending on the length of the permitting process.
“This is, no doubt, an unusual deal,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said during the BOCC’s regular meeting Wednesday. “It was almost a handshake agreement. It took us, I think, even a couple years to put all the records straight on who built what and paid for what.”
Peacock said the money from the buyout will go into Pitkin County’s capital fund.
“We felt like it corresponded with, frankly, a goal of ours in providing more affordable housing in the community,” Peacock said. “We saw a win-win here.”
Although unusual, commissioners agreed it was still a good deal and a logical outcome for the space so close to the hospital. Like many workers in Pitkin County, many of Aspen Valley Hospital’s doctors and nurses also have long commutes, with some driving from as far as Grand Junction, according to Selby.
“We’ve noticed our employee base … they’re coming from farther and farther away,” Selby said. “When they’re working 12-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. it’s hard to turn around and drive all the way back to Grand Junction and then come back the next day. So, this will really fill a huge gap for us that we have right now.”