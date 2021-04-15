The Basalt Town Council appointed a familiar face to the town’s Affordable Community Housing Commission Tuesday — former Aspen/Pitkin County Housing Authority executive director Mike Kosdrosky.
Councilors unanimously appointed Kosdrosky to the town’s affordable community housing commission, more commonly known as BACH. However, some councilors questioned whether or not the former APCHA executive director would be able to work with his previous employer should he be appointed to BACH.
“So, on the APCHA thing [Kosdrosky]. I’m just going to be straight up with you — that’s one of the concerns I had,” Councilor Glenn Drummond said during Tuesday’s town council meeting. “I saw the letter to the editor. Are you going to be able to work with that entity without any animosity?”
In a letter to the editor, composed by Kosdrosky and published in The Aspen Times last month, the former APCHA executive director wrote, “it is time for the community to demand the removal of the political yoke from around APCHA’s neck.”
On Tuesday, Kosdrosky replied, “Again, I don’t have any undue feelings towards APCHA or anybody with the city or the county by any means.
“As a citizen and as former executive director I think I have a responsibility and a duty to speak up when necessary ... I don’t name anybody in the letter, I don’t attack anybody, and I intentionally wrote it in a way that addresses the issues at hand.”
Kosdrosky, who resigned from his role as APCHA’s executive director last year, also stated in his March 22 letter to the editor that APCHA was facing, “systemic and structural issues” such as deferred maintenance, HOA capital reserve under-funding, and “failures of APCHA to hold deed-restricted homeowners accountable.”
Kosdrosky was a frequent critic of APCHA’s board structure, which consists of elected officials like Aspen City Councilor Skippy Mesirow and Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury as well as citizen appointed board members.
“With too many cooks in the kitchen, APCHA will likely never achieve the most needed reforms,” Kosdrosky stated in his March 22 letter.
Mesirow, who serves as chairman on the APCHA Board of Directors, said in an interview Wednesday that he did not read Kosdrosky’s previous letter to the editor but applauded his appointment to BACH. Mesirow said he looked forward to working with Kosdrosky and the entire BACH commission on addressing regional housing issues.
During Tuesday’s Basalt Town Council meeting, Councilor Elyse Hottel questioned whether or not Kosdrosky’s current role as founder and CEO of Workforce Housing Solutions might lead to a potential conflict of interest should he be appointed to the town’s affordable community housing commission.
“I don’t have any business before the town of Basalt right now or even in the foreseeable future,” Kosdrosky said. “If that were to occur then I would of course acknowledge that ... and if necessary recuse myself on any matters that would directly be a conflict.”
According to workforcehousingsolutions.com, the firm has an office in Basalt and assists both public and private clients in addressing workforce housing challenges like development and financing.
Both Drummond, Hottel and the rest of the Basalt Town Council were satisfied with Kosdrosky’s answers Tuesday night and ultimately confirmed his appointment to BACH unanimously.
“It’s hard to imagine anybody that has any more experience in this area,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said of Kosdrosky.
Kosdrosky’s term to BACH will last until April 30, 2023.