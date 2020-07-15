Brittany von Stein, the former Basalt High School choir director who in September was arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a student, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
While the prosecution did not offer lesser sentencing possibilities in the deal — the class 4 felony carries a presumptive range of two to 12 years in the Department of Corrections — von Stein, 27, in exchange for her plea will not face four additional charges that each carried eight-year prison minimum sentences, should she have been found guilty.
Rather, having pleaded guilty to the singular sexual assault charge, she will be eligible for probation, which the defense will lobby for during her sentencing hearing Sept. 16.
During her phone appearance in Garfield County District Court, von Stein took responsibility for her actions, telling Judge James Boyd that she wished to “spare everyone the damage of a trial.”
That recognition could be particularly important, given Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing laws regarding criminal sex offenses. If von Stein does receive a prison sentence, the amount of time ordered will serve as a minimum.
Upon serving the minimum ordered time in the Department of Corrections in Colorado, a sex offender must appear before a parole board, which will then determine that defendant’s eligibility to be released. The decision about whether to release a sex offender from prison from the parole board hinges largely on whether the defendant shows responsibility and remorse for their actions, and thus is no longer considered a threat to the community.
If the parole board never deems a sex offender as rehabilitated, that defendant may spend the rest of their natural life in prison, a point Boyd underscored to von Stein during Tuesday’s hearing.
However, any sentencing recommendations will be pending a pre-sentence investigation report, or PSI, from the local probation department. While the ultimate sentencing decision will remain with Boyd, the PSI will serve as a tool that takes into account mitigating or aggravating circumstances that could inform any final determination, especially as it would pertain to a recommendation for probation versus prison.
Between January and June of 2019, von Stein maintained a sexual relationship with a student to whom she taught private vocal lessons, Deputy District Attorney Zac Parsons said.
According to a Basalt police arrest affidavit from September of last year, von Stein self-reported a kiss that had occurred between the two the previous January to Basalt High School officials in mid-August, and the school immediately launched an investigation into the incident.
On Aug. 30, Thomas Wright, BHS school resource officer, met with the alleged victim at the victim’s request.
“[Redacted] provided intimate details about the sexual relationship” that mostly occurred over the course of several weekends in January and February, Wright said in his report. The alleged victim “further explained he used his iPhone to communicate with Ms. von Stein before, during and after the relationship. He was certain I could find evidence pertaining to their relationship, to include sex, on his phone.”
Ultimately, it appears those texts became evidence for the charges brought against von Stein. Wright learned a group of the victim’s juvenile friends “said they saw messages from Ms. von Stein talking about kissing and sex,” he wrote in his report. “The next morning, the entire group confronted [redacted]. He further admitted to having an ongoing sexual relationship with Ms. von Stein.”
Wright subsequently seized the victim’s phone through a search warrant, and von Stein was arrested at her home in Carbondale on Sept. 4.
A 2015 graduate of Ohio State University who holds a bachelor’s degree in music education, von Stein was credited with growing the choir program at Basalt’s middle and high schools. For the 2019-20 school year, she was expected to serve a full-time role with the high school. By Aug. 30, the Roaring Fork School District sent a letter to parents announcing the school was searching for a permanent replacement for her position.