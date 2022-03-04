Michael Buglione, a former Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy, will challenge his former boss — current Sheriff Joe DiSalvo — in the 2022 election.
After filing his official paperwork with the clerk and recorder’s office on Monday, Buglione, a Democrat, formally announced his candidacy for Pitkin County sheriff during a live Zoom meeting Thursday alongside members of his family.
It wasn’t long into Buglione’s less than five-minute speech that the former sheriff’s deputy brought up what has become a controversial topic locally — the fate of the Pitkin County Jail.
“As your sheriff, I will not seek to build a $20-million-plus jail, as the existing jail footprint can be utilized to create a safer jail,” Buglione read aloud from his prepared remarks Thursday. “The trend nationwide, if not globally, is less incarceration — not more. Therefore, I do not see a reason to build a bigger jail in a different location.”
At least at this time, no such decision regarding a new jail in Pitkin County has been made — far from it. Instead, the county remains in the process of completing approximately $1.3 million worth of temporary safety improvements to its existing jail in downtown Aspen. Sections of the facility, like its booking area, were in need of immediate improvements, officials said, for safety and security purposes.
Subsequently, inmates who would typically be housed in the Pitkin County jail have been relocated to neighboring Garfield County’s jail in Glenwood Springs as part of an intergovernmental agreement.
According to the county’s human resources department, Buglione “voluntarily resigned” from the sheriff’s office in 2019 after having served since 2009.
Buglione’s last official title with the sheriff’s office was also senior detention officer.
When asked about his resignation following his remarks Thursday, Buglione said he and DiSalvo “weren’t seeing eye to eye on things” when he left.
“I was … offered a position in the jail — because apparently working in the jail is punishment — and I declined to work in the jail and resigned,” Buglione said.
DiSalvo, who will be seeking his fourth term in office later this year, declined to comment on Buglione’s resignation. DiSalvo, however, did push back at the assertion that he wanted a new multi-million dollar facility elsewhere, which DiSalvo described as coming from a “rumor mill.”
The notion that his office or other officials at the county were already planning to relocate and expand the jail was simply false, DiSalvo said.
“We are in the first step of a journey that’s 1,000 miles long,” DiSalvo said concerning the jail-planning process. “I want to get this straight: My dream is to see a jail that is humane, state of the art and is really a model for what humane jails should look like.
“That includes therapeutic beds,” he continued. “That includes, hopefully, a detox center that would be manned where people can’t just walk away from it — as well as a jail for people that are either convicted or pretrial.”
After filing to run for reelection as a democrat, DiSalvo confirmed Thursday that he had switched back to being an independent.
Michael Buysse, another independent candidate, has also tossed his hat into the Pitkin County Sheriff’s race.
Buysse intends to formally announce his candidacy on March 10 at 3:33 p.m. at Two Creeks base and said all would be welcome to attend.
The primary election will occur on June 28 with the top two sheriff’s candidates, regardless of their party affiliation, moving on to the general election on Nov. 8.