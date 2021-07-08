Matthew Gillen, a former foreign service officer with the United States Department of State, has been named the new executive director for the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
“We are excited to have [Gillen] on board,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said in a news release issued Thursday morning. “While he has a nontraditional housing background, [Gillen’s] leadership experience made him an excellent applicant. He will be a strong addition to APCHA and our community.”
APCHA’s previous executive director, Mike Kosdrosky, resigned last August after working in the position for five years. Kosdrosky was often at odds with Aspen City Manager Sara Ott over issues ranging from executive pay to the number of people to whom Kosdrosky felt he had to report.
Ott and Peacock were tasked with the final hiring decision.
According to Thursday’s news release, Gillen while at the state department served as a diplomat in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Ireland and Chile in various program, policy, and management roles.
“[Gillen’s] strong background in public policy, diplomacy and listening to various needs in the areas he’s served make him an excellent choice to lead the efforts of APCHA,” Ott stated in the release. “I look forward to his leadership in advancing solutions to our region’s biggest challenges in affordable housing.”
Gillen is expected to start work on Oct. 13 and will oversee all of APCHA’s housing programs, policies and personnel. Although Gillen served for a period of time overseas in the state department, he also worked two jobs in Beaver Creek as a lift operator and security guard in the 1990s.
“Aspen is a special place, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way in the worthwhile work APCHA is doing to keep it special,” he said in a statement.