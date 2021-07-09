It was Matthew Gillen’s extensive experience in diplomacy, not housing policy, that landed him the job as Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s next executive director.
The city of Aspen, in a press release issued Thursday morning, announced Gillen’s hiring.
The announcement comes nearly 11 months after APCHA Executive Director Mike Kosdrosky resigned following disputes over the housing authority’s chain of command and his salary. Following his resignation, Kosdrosky was later appointed to the town of Basalt’s Affordable Community Housing (BACH) committee and started his own workforce housing consulting firm.
At the time of his departure, Kosdrosky was earning $108,500 annually.
When Gillen starts on Oct. 13, he will earn $146,016 annually.
“I supervise the position. I’m responsible for that,” Sara Ott, Aspen city manager, said in an interview Thursday when asked who determined Gillen’s salary.
According to the official job posting on govhrusa.com, the salary range for APCHA’s next executive director was advertised as being between $106,683 and $149,884 depending upon qualifications.
Earlier this month, Gillen and two others — Norwich Housing Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Arn and town of Little Elm, Texas Development Service Manager Hayden Brodowsky — were announced as finalists for APCHA’s vacant executive director position.
Prior to working for the Norwich Housing Authority, Arn served as the Vernon Housing Authority’s executive director, also in Connecticut. Brodowsky, in his role as development services manager for the town of Little Elm managed building inspections, code enforcement, engineering and planning.
It was Gillen’s 20-plus years of experience as a foreign service officer in the United States Department of State that appeared to have earned him the job over Arn, Brodowsky and the more-than 50 candidates that applied for the executive director position.
“His direct experience is not in housing policy. But, we have also said from the beginning — both from the APCHA board and city and county staff — that that was not the top priority in our candidate pool,” Ott said.
Gillen was unavailable for comment Thursday but in a news release said, “Aspen is a special place, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way in the worthwhile work APCHA is doing to keep it special.”
At the U.S. Department of State, Gillen managed program, policy and managerial tasks as a diplomat in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Ireland and Chile. Gillen also served in the bureaus of Consular Affairs, European Affairs and as an American Political Science Association Fellow in Congress.
“[Gillen’s] experience in both the adoption and the visa analysis and review world are very applicable to deciding who’s eligible for certain government programs. And, how do you ensure consistency and equity while still being empathetic to situations,” Ott said. “I think that’s very valuable in a program that’s so rigorous and important to our community.”
Gillen earned a bachelor’s degree in government from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia and, for a period of time in the ’90s, worked two jobs in Beaver Creek as a lift operator and a security guard.
As APCHA’s executive director, Gillen will oversee the housing authority’s programs, policies, personnel, and finances.
“While [Gillen] has a nontraditional housing background, [Gillen’s] leadership experience made him an excellent applicant. He will be a strong addition to APCHA and our community,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said in a news release.
Pitkin County Commissioner and APCHA Board Member Kelly McNicholas Kury said she looked forward to working with Gillen and was confident he would succeed at the position.
“I hope that [Gillen] finds the work really rewarding and that he feels supported,” McNicholas Kury said. “I don’t think there’s any kind of inter-board conflict or drama that should hold him back as the director.”