Surrounded by hay bales and with Mount Sopris providing a picturesque backdrop to any campaign event, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet recounted their shared decade or so working alongside the Thompson Divide Coalition and other grassroots advocates in what eventually became known as the CORE Act.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act aims to protect more than 400,000 acres of public lands in nine counties — including the Thompson Divide area west of Aspen. In July, the bill made its way past the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Bennet on Wednesday didn’t hold back when addressing the 20 or so supporters who had come out to Carbondale rancher Bill Fales’ property to hear the two Democratic Party staples. He acknowledged how counterintuitive passing an environmental bill as part of national defense legislation likely feels, crediting the development as a reflection of how “broken” the national governing systems had become.
Still, the co-author of the CORE Act was more frustrated that it took so long to get the bill this far. Bennet introduced the CORE Act in 2019, but the work behind it went back about a decade.
“This bill has enormous support here, and it is enormously frustrating to me that we have not been able to get it over the finish line,” he said.
Hickenlooper — who is vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Cory Gardner — shared Bennet’s concerns but expressed optimism for the future, not just for Colorado but for the larger Western region of the country. He cited progressive, environmentally driven Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.
“I think that is a statement in and of itself,” he said.
In addition to the economic drivers behind Colorado’s public lands — from recreation to agriculture to maintaining a sustainable watershed — Hickenlooper also spoke to the more existential reasons people are called to the state.
“There’s a whole universe of different uses out there that are enhanced by us taking care of the lands,” he said, noting his former professional chapter as a geologist. “That transition between the valleys — where people could settle and survive, and the high mountains where a lot of us would go to find God — that transition is one of the most beautiful places on earth. You get that connection to the things that are so much bigger than any of us.”
Hickenlooper punctuated his more esoteric longings with logistical ones, which he backed up with anecdotes from his time serving as mayor of Denver before being elected governor.
“In the first five years [as mayor], we reduced the per-capita [water] consumption by 20%,” he recounted. “Not just to be good guys — we’re doing this to make sure we have a sustainable source of food and we protect our ranching, our farming, our economies. Not just for the short term, but for the long term.”
The campaign event came just one week after a Federal District Court in Colorado ruled that thousands of acres of oil and gas leases in the Thompson Divide had indeed properly expired nearly a decade ago. It was just one of many leasing-related battles that Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, in partnership with the Western Environmental Law Center, have engaged in to protect the area.
“The ruling confirms that more than 8,500 acres of oil and gas leases in the Divide no longer exist,” a Wednesday Wilderness Workshop press release stated.
The Thompson Divide is a complex of inventoried roadless areas on the White River National Forest that provides important habitat, unique opportunities for hunting and backcountry recreation, and water sources that sustain local communities and local agriculture. Ranchers rely on grazing allotments in the area and have led community efforts to protect the Thompson Divide from oil and gas development for many years.