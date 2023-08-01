The city of Aspen is in the procedural stage of converting the old Mountain Rescue Aspen cabin on West Main Street into employee housing.
The log pan abode building began functioning as MRA’s headquarters in the 1965 before the nonprofit organization in 2014 relocated to a much larger, 13,900-square-foot home base near the Aspen Airport Business Center. In March 1966, the cabin was named the Robert B. Rossetter Memorial Cabin in dedication to a 14-year-old boy who disappeared while hiking with a group from Ashcroft to Marble and was later found deceased.
Now owned by the city and sitting on a 3,000-square-foot lot, the 630 W. Main St. building contains offices for the special events and transportation departments, which will relocate to the city’s renovated powerhouse building.
The city’s proposal for the duplex conversion advanced July 12 with the Historic Preservation Commission’s approval. The building is part of Main Street’s historic district zone and is listed on the city’s inventory of historic landmark sites and structures.
“The proposal before you today is to convert the existing shell of the building into an affordable-housing duplex,” said Jennifer Phelan, who is the development manager of the city’s asset management department.
At the July HPC meeting, Phelan and Kirsten Armstrong, the city’s principal planner of historic preservation, said the duplex would include a 518-square-foot studio apartment that would be in the historic pan abode, and a two-bedroom unit located in the vicinity of the 1,145-square-foot addition MRA made for office, meeting and garage space in 1989. The addition is non-historic.
Most changes would be made in the building’s interior, they said.
Some 50 pan abodes were built in Aspen during the 1950s and 1960s because of their low cost and the community’s fondness for rustic homes, Armstrong told the HPC. Pan Abode Cedar Homes Co. of Washington state pre-manufactured the buildings.
“Although their low cost and easy construction was a critical factor, pan abode buildings also offered something more intangible than simply affordable shelter,” says a 2010 report from Golden-based Tec Inc., which the city hired to examine the historical significance of the structures.
“Their log-frame architecture gave its inhabitants the romanticized rustic aesthetic that many sought in their mountain homes. The log cabin’s symbolism is deeply rooted in the American identity for its associations with the American frontier and our national ideals of rugged individualism. This identity and mythology is particularly entrenched in the American West, including Aspen, Colorado, where the town’s scenic mountainous surroundings became a backdrop for rustic-style architecture as early as the 1930s.”
An advertisement taken out by Aspen travel agency owner Jack Holst in a 1963 edition of The Aspen Times gushed about their potential.
“Pan adobe pre-cut log homes have proven themselves extremely well in the past five years in the Aspen area both cost and weather-wise! … Remember nothing can be built for less.”
In 2017, following the establishment of the city’s AspenModern program that focuses on structures built in the mid-20th century, the West Main Street cabin was designated historic.