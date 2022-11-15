It sounds dramatic, but it was effective: As Errol Doebler, founder and CEO of Leader 193, spoke to the roughly 25 people who circled him Saturday morning at the Beyul Retreat in Meredith, he recounted what was going through his mind as he fell 30 feet to what he was sure at the time would be his death.
At the time, he’d been a Navy SEAL platoon commander, and he and his team were rehearsing a ship-takedown exercise on waters that the commanding officer had initially deemed too dangerous. Doebler was climbing a 30-foot ladder, just about to board the ship — when the ladder disintegrated beneath him.
“I’ll give you what goes through your mind when you’re sure you’re going to die,” he said. “The first thing, weirdly, that goes through my mind is, ‘You’re in charge. You are the officer; you’re the leader — go out like a leader.’”
But he didn’t die. Miraculously, rather than falling between the two boats below and getting sucked underwater, he landed in the one clear area of a boat. While he broke his arm — and had to make his own tourniquet out of a bandage — he survived the fall.
He survived, but he wasn’t the same. Sure, he suffered lingering issues with the motor-function skills in his hand, but that wasn’t the injury that left him debilitated. It was the headaches.
When he appeared in front of the medical review board, he left feeling shame. It was the 1990s, before traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs, were in the societal lexicon. Because he didn’t have an obvious, visible injury, Doebler was met with skepticism.
“They sent me home — and they made me feel like there was something wrong with me for being there,” he told the room at Beyul.
It would be decades before he’d meet someone who would take his condition seriously.
“A couple of years ago, I’m at a dinner party … and there’s a doctor there, and he’s talking about his work with traumatic brain injury and how he wants to help veterans,” Doebler recounted. “I remember thinking, OK, here’s a guy who’s trying to help people with this injury. If I don’t have the courage and the guts to talk about it, who am I?”
And so he opened up, telling the doctor about his out-of-control emotions, especially anger, and how he hadn’t had a full night’s sleep in 25 years. The doctor told him he wanted him to come in for a brain scan, which he did — and the results showed severe TBI. But it also showed that his heart rate and brain waves were in sync, a phenomenon mostly only seen in those with a dedicated meditation practice, Doebler said the doctor told him.
More importantly, that kind of synchronicity is inconsistent with most TBI patients, he continued. After some inquiring from the doctor, Doebler finally started talking about his routine he’d developed to help him process and manage his emotions in order to help him be a functioning adult, husband and father.
“It’s exhausting, but the alternative isn’t acceptable,” he recalled telling the doctor.
Doebler had been using the Wim Hof Method, a combination of deep-breathing training and cold therapy, specifically cold-water immersion, to help increase focus. He said the doctor gave him an insulin treatment, after which Doebler — and, notably, his wife, Jennifer Doebler — noticed marked improvements. But he credits his Wim Hof practice for setting his body and brain up to be so receptive to the insulin treatment.
“Nobody’s walking on eggshells anymore,” Doebler, a father of three, said of his family dynamics.
In Doebler’s estimation, the Wim Hof Method saved his life. In 2016 — after a 13-year career in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (where he met Jennifer, who was an FBI intelligence analyst at the time) following his time with the Navy SEALs — the pair co-founded their consulting firm, Leader 193. Today, he combines his battlefield experience and breathing techniques from the Wim Hof Method to share a brand of leadership philosophy designed to help people hone a plan-based approach to decision making in stressful situations.
“If it’s good enough to save my life, it’s probably good enough for your boardroom,” he said at Beyul, to some laughter.
Indeed, the “Wim Hof Method and Leadership” training that he and Jennifer brought to Beyul Retreat had attracted attendees from California to Puerto Rico, in industries ranging from graphic design to cybersecurity. In addition to lectures, journaling and reflection periods — bridged by sharing sessions in which participants opened up about their own vulnerabilities and insecurities, both professionally and personally — the three-day workshop included ice baths, a minimally clothed winter nature hike and yoga sessions. The physical exercises were meant to offer tangible opportunities to apply the philosophical elements of the training, Doebler said.
It seemed to work. On Saturday in the Beyul tent during one of the sharing sessions between lectures, several men cried. People spoke about experiences ranging from overcoming cancer and panic attacks to navigating disputes with their co-founders and CEOs of their companies. They all marveled at how well they’d bonded and overcome their collective fear of an ice bath in single-degree temperatures in Colorado.
By Sunday morning, it wasn’t just the group who was feeling celebratory — the Doeblers, too, took a moment after bidding their trainees a warm farewell to cheers over mimosas in Basalt. The Roaring Fork Valley couple spent one chapter extracting intelligence. Now, they’re sharing it.