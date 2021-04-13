The Pitkin County Board of Commissioners' regular meeting was canceled this afternoon after a former Pitkin County Jail inmate sent multiple threatening emails to county officials.
"Today around 1:00 p.m. the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office assisted county administration in locking down the county administration and sheriff’s building at 530 East Main St., due to threats received via several emails from a former inmate that had been incarcerated at the Pitkin County jail in January," a county press release explained Tuesday. "BOCC members and county leadership received emails warning of an active threat."
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock assured that, while considered an active investigation, the lockdown was a precautionary move.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and until our Sheriff’s office can validate the nature of the threat, the decision was made to cancel our BOCC meeting and secure the county building this afternoon in order to take the necessary precautions to keep our team safe,” he said in a statement.
Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said he and his staff were familiar with former inmate.
”Our team is aware of the individual leveling the threats and are taking the necessary steps to locate his whereabouts,” DiSalvo said. “This is now an active investigation.”
Commissioner Patti Clapper underscored Tuesday afternoon the divisive nature of the national discourse in expressing her appreciation for playing it safe and canceling the meeting.
"We are just waiting to get more information but, you know, in light of the environment that's in the country and the world, we decided to be really cautious in proceeding with the meeting today," she said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.