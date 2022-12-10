Basalt resident Christopher Tedstone, 41, posted a $50,000 cash bond on Wednesday and was released from Garfield County Jail following his arrest on one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a class 3 felony.
Tedstone, a longtime preschool teacher in the Roaring Fork Valley, was being held in the Garfield County facility on courtesy for Pitkin County. As part of his bond conditions, Tedstone will not be allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children.
The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint on Nov. 29 that cited two instances — on July 20 this year and Aug. 1, 2021 — during which Tedstone allegedly subjected a child victim to sexual contact, according to the complaint. Tedstone declined comment when reached by telephone on Friday afternoon.
Tedstone was terminated from his most recent teaching position with a Basalt preschool in July after his former director received two complaints from a parent describing what, in the director’s estimation, was grooming behavior toward a female student. The parent first spoke with the school’s director in May, expressing concerns about routinely finding her daughter sitting on Tedstone’s lap when picking her up from school and receiving special gifts from Tedstone, such as stuffed animals and hair clips.
The little girl “told the mother that the teacher took her to his car for doughnuts,” according to the Basalt Police Department’s statement of facts.
While the director spoke to Tedstone about the child sitting on his lap “and that stopped,” the statement of facts continues, she fielded a second complaint from the same parent — this time that her child had told her that she had gone to Tedstone’s van during the school day because he had candy. “There were other issues with the [employee’s] work performance, so she terminated the employee,” the BPD report reads.
The preschool director reached out to River Bridge Regional Center, a nonprofit child-advocacy center based in Glenwood Springs, which recommended that the director file a police report, which she did.
Subsequently, on July 29, Basalt police officer Bo Biggs received a call from a second concerned parent regarding Tedstone’s behaviors toward his daughter. When Biggs pressed for specific information, the man’s wife joined the call. The parents described a similar scenario as the one reported in May to the preschool director: that when they picked their 5-year-old daughter up from school, she would regularly be sitting on Tedstone’s lap and that she would receive presents from Tedstone. Then one evening, the girl alleged to her parents that Tedstone had touched her genitals.
The girl underwent a forensic interview with River Bridge on Aug. 8, with a therapy session scheduled before, on Aug. 4. During that process, she disclosed to the River Bridge counselor that Tedstone had “touched her butt,” which was relayed to Biggs, he wrote in his report.
“At this time, I am waiting for [the girl] to have some therapy sessions before I schedule another forensic interview,” Biggs continued.
Each girl underwent forensic interviews, though initial ones were not conclusive for police purposes. However, on Nov. 3, Basalt Police Lieutenant Aaron Munch received a call from Keli Kirkpatrick, a caseworker supervisor for Pitkin County Health and Human Services. One of the girls told a current teacher that Tedstone “had in fact touched her inappropriately,” Munch wrote in his report. That week, on Nov. 7, the 5-year-old told a River Bridge interviewer that Tedstone “touched [her] privates” and “he touched my bottom,” the statement of facts details.
“When [the forensic interviewer] asked to clarify how he had done this, she said ... ‘He got under my dress, went into my undies,’” the report continues.
The interviewer used a picture of a female child as well as dolls as props to assist the girl in articulating exactly where she was touched — the girl specified both the buttocks and vaginal area.
The girl told the interviewer that such an instance of alleged sexual assault occurred twice, each time in a classroom. The other children “were playing,” she told the interviewer, according to the statement of facts.
According to the girl’s description of the time of the alleged events, she would have been 3 years old.
On Friday, the District Attorney’s Office filed a subpoena to another preschool, in Aspen, where Tedstone used to work before moving to the one in Basalt. The subpoena seeks personnel files on the only four male staff members between 2007 and 2009, at which time Tedstone was one.
In 2018, Tedstone launched his own business, Aspen Balloons. The business is in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State. On Sept. 7, Tedstone’s wife filed an LLC with the state for Cozy Cabin Childcare and had posted to the popular Roaring Fork Swap Facebook page, “Hi families! I have two spots available at my in-home day care in Basalt. Ages 2 and up. Available days are Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information, please message me. Thank you!”
According to the Basalt Police Department’s statement of facts, the first name who “liked” the post was Chris Tedstone. On Friday, his wife voluntarily dissolved the LLC with the state.
Tedstone is due in Pitkin County District Court on Dec. 19. The presumptive range of penalties for a class 3 felony charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust is four to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, subject to indeterminate sentencing, which could result in life in prison.