A Pitkin County district judge granted a former preschool teacher who is facing a child sex-assault charge limited and supervised visitation rights to see his own children through the holiday season on Monday.
Chris Tedstone, 41, posted his $50,000 cash bond earlier this month. But given the nature of the felony charge against him — sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a class 3 felony — a condition of his bond was that he was unable to be in physical proximity of anyone under the age of 18. But his wife subsequently filed a motion with Judge Chris Seldin seeking a modification to that condition so that he could see his own children, who are neither alleged victims nor witnesses in the criminal case.
Pitkin County Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham objected to the request, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing — indeed, Nottingham’s office just received documents via a subpoena from a previous employer of Tedstone’s, an Aspen preschool, as did Aspen Police Department.
“I don’t know if there will be further victims, but there does appear to be further grooming behavior,” Nottingham told Seldin during his objection to the motion. “I understand the concerns with regard to children not being able to see their father; however, at this stage of the investigation, I have concerns for their safety, for the safety of the community.”
The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint on Nov. 29 that cited two instances — on July 20 this year and Aug. 1, 2021 — during which Tedstone allegedly subjected a child victim to sexual contact, according to the complaint. When reached for comment by the Aspen Daily News on Dec. 9, Tedstone declined to comment, though he did maintain his innocence on-record to The Aspen Times.
Tedstone was terminated from his most recent teaching position with a Basalt preschool in July after his former director received two complaints from a parent describing what, in the director’s estimation, was grooming behavior toward a female student. His previous employer, in Aspen, was the entity that complied with a subpoena, providing personnel files ranging from 2007 to 2009.
But without any known intervention or investigation from the Pitkin County Adult and Family Services, the judge felt that Tedstone had a constitutional right to see his children.
“He is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Seldin said. “The timing is very challenging because we’re about to enter the holidays when many families gather and parents spend time with their children, and children expect to have their parents with them.
“It would be useful to have input from the Department of Human Services … the court would anticipate that if there were child welfare concerns there would have been an investigation by DHS,” he continued.
Indeed, Pitkin County Adult and Family Services cooperates with law enforcement “quite often,” said Keli Kirkpatrick, a social case worker with the county, who added that she’s unable to speak about any single case in particular.
“We work with each other through the investigations to each get what we need,” she said Monday.
During Monday’s docket, Seldin allowed Tedstone two hours daily of supervised visitation with his children — but emphasized that “supervised visitation” meant “line-of-sight” monitoring from his wife at all times during those two-hour periods.
“We will reset this for Jan. 3 at 10:30 with the expectation that the Department of Human Services will have had an opportunity to perform an evaluation and advise the court as to whether the protection order should remain in place with the modification I’ve just allowed — mainly to permit supervised visitation — should be altered or otherwise adjusted,” Seldin said.
Kirkpatrick noted that county representatives are occasionally requested to appear during public court hearings, though it’s not a regular occurrence.
“Sometimes you get requested to come to court, and we try to avoid those,” she said, adding, “The reason for avoiding going to court is to protect confidentiality in a public court hearing.”
In the immediate term, Tedstone will be able to see his children while the District Attorney’s Office continues its investigation into the allegations of grooming behavior and illegal sexual contact with preschool-aged victims. He is next due in district court at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.