A dispute between former roommates netted a 51-year-old Basalt resident a class 4 felony extortion charge when he was arrested Saturday in Aspen after leaving a series of threatening voicemails demanding payment.
The exact amount of the desired payment varied between voicemails, according to an Aspen police report. In the initial voicemail, Christopher Rose demanded that his former roommate pay him $100 cash “or a half ounce of mushrooms today,” according to a transcription of the first of six messages left on June 1 alone — which doesn’t include the three calls from Rose directed toward the victim’s Aspen employer.
The basis of that alleged demand, per the series of voicemails, was a broken door during the time the two lived together. The victim told police that during their tenure as roommates, he kept his bedroom door locked when at work. Rose allegedly “kicked the door in, causing damage.”
“Rose later told me there was a fish tank in the room and he needed to feed the fish,” according to the police narrative.
In the expletive-laced message allegedly from Rose, he said that without the desired payment, he would undermine his former roommate’s employment, claiming he had an incriminating recording of the man.
By the fifth voicemail, Rose is allegedly recorded telling the victim he had “55 minutes” to meet him with “$50 and a half ounce of mushrooms.” A sixth voicemail allegedly counted down the 42 minutes remaining under his threat, the police report continues.
The victim had not seen Rose since he moved out of their shared living space in Basalt, at Rose’s request, at the end of March, according to the report. But the two apparently, more recently saw each other, which the victim thought may have “triggered” Rose.
“[He] is afraid of what Rose is capable of, as well as feels that he may lose his job if Rose continues calling [his place of employment],” the report reads.
Aspen police recognized Rose’s name when dispatch announced the June 1 incident because the Basalt Police Department had “just aired on the radio that Rose was under arrest,” the report explains, without further detail on that arrest.
As of Monday, when Rose appeared on the Aspen Police Department arrest report, he was no longer listed as a current inmate at the facility. He is scheduled for his first court appearance Thursday in the Pitkin County District Court, likely via video amid COVID-19 concerns.