Former Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis, an icon to many in the Aspen community and elsewhere, has passed away at his Truscott Place home. He was 77.
The news was confirmed by Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who served under Braudis for 24 years before succeeding Braudis in 2011 upon his mentor's retirement. DiSalvo, who is speaking on behalf of the family, said it appears Braudis died of natural causes.
"Clearly he meant a lot to me, but this is going to affect everybody in the community," DiSalvo said early Friday afternoon.
Braudis has had health issues in recent years, but seemed to be doing well, DiSalvo said. He was still active about town, and has been spotted in recent weeks talking with friends in downtown Aspen.
During his many years as sheriff, Braudis' attitude with regard to law enforcement was one of tolerance. That humanistic policy was shared by his predecessor, Dick Kienast. Braudis succeeded Kienast in 1987. Both men were friends with the late Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who lived n the Woody Creek area. Kienast died in 2004.
"Everyone loved Bob, he talked with everybody," DiSalvo said. "I think he's peaceful now, not that he wasn't peaceful before. He lived a full, full life. Every square inch of life, he explored."
DiSalvo said he spoke and exchanged text messages with Braudis on Thursday night. The communications did not reveal anything out of the ordinary, such as whether the former sheriff was feeling poorly, DiSalvo said.
"I'm happy we had Bob as long as we did," he added. "I think everybody feels that way."
A joint news release from the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Coroner's Office on Friday evening states that police were dispatched to Truscott Place at 11:08 a.m. Friday following a report of a deceased person.
"A friend had discovered [Braudis] upon checking on his well-being," says the release, issued through the Pitkin County Alert system. "A thorough investigation was conducted by the police department, as well as the Pitkin County Coroner’s office. There was nothing suspicious in the scene."
According to the release, the coroner’s office has concluded its investigation, ruling the cause of death to be "acute decompensated heart failure due to cardiomyopathy." The manner of death was natural.
Braudis is survived by two daughters and three grandchildren, DiSalvo said.
