A former Aspen priest has been reallowed into the ministry following an internal investigation by the Archdiocese of Denver that found “no evidence of wrongdoing” by the pastor.
The Archdiocese of Denver announced Monday that Father Michael O’Brien was in the church’s good graces after Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila took the Archdiocesan Review Board’s recommendation to restore him to the ministry. O’Brien will return to St. Anthony of Padua in Julesburg, Colorado, and St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Crook, Colorado, as the pastor on July 1, the archdiocese said.
In April, the Aspen Police Department announced it was closing its 19-month investigation into allegations from a former St. Mary Catholic Church altar boy who accused O’Brien of sexually abusing him some 300 times from 2004-08. O’Brien was the St. Mary pastor from 2002-11.
O’Brien remains a defendant in a civil case in Denver County District Court concerning similar allegations made by the same former altar boy. A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 4, according to court records.
The diocese said the lawsuit is frivolous and its claims are spurious.
“I will not let irresponsible and unfounded civil lawsuits keep a good priest from ministry,” said Archbishop Aquila in a prepared statement.
The announcement credited O’Brien for showing patience and faithfulness during “this challenging time.”
“His fortitude in the face of a false accusation has been inspiring to me and to the other priests in the Archdiocese who unfortunately have to live in fear of a false charge like this impacting or even destroying their vocation and good name,” Aquila said.