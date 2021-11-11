Prior to becoming Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s executive director in October, Matthew Gillen served as a diplomat in the U.S. Department of State.
The role, which Gillen held for nearly 24 years, allowed him and his family to live all over the world in places like Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Chile and most recently, Washington, D.C.
However, the diplomat’s final assignment — helping American citizens evacuate from Afghanistan as the U.S. ended its 20-year military presence in the worn-torn country earlier this year — was perhaps his most important to date.
Gillen, himself, was not in Afghanistan but was communicating with other members of the State Department who were. Gillen referred to his colleagues on the ground as the real heroes.
“We were dealing directly with our colleagues who were on the ground at the airport in Kabul as they were trying to help American citizens get to the airport, get through Taliban checkpoints and make their way onto planes,” Gillen said. “It was very, very intense but a very rewarding, important last mission for me as I was leaving the State Department.”
Prior to his career with the State Department, Gillen worked as a lift operator in Beaver Creek — a job he took shortly after graduating from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.
Not knowing what he wanted to do professionally quite yet, Gillen and a friend from college headed west.
“We hatched this plan to come out to Colorado and work in a ski resort for a year, which is what we did,” Gillen said. “It was four of us living in a two-bedroom apartment. I spent a good bit of the time on a sofa. …I’m familiar with the strains on mountain town housing.”
Gillen, whose first official day on the job was Oct. 13, said he and his family will not be living in APCHA housing. They are renting a house farther downvalley.
More than 50 people applied for APCHA’s executive director position, which was vacated by Mike Kosdrosky last year. Kosdrosky, who worked as APCHA’s executive director for five years, announced his resignation in August 2020 following disputes with the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and APCHA’s board of directors as to the question of whom he was accountable to.
Although Gillen had far less experience than many of the other applicants with respect to affordable housing, his extensive diplomatic background appeared to help him earn the job.
Aspen City Manager Sara Ott and Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock ultimately hired Gillen following a national search for Kosdrosky’s replacement.
Gillen said his wife saw the job listing for APCHA’s executive director position online and encouraged him to apply.
“My initial reaction was ‘what are you talking about?’” Gillen said when his wife suggested the position. “She said ‘no, no you can totally do this’ ... I hope she’s right.”
On Wednesday, the APCHA’s board of directors held a special meeting to continue discussing ongoing projects like capital repairs and standards for sellers.
Although no longer tackling problems of international concern, Gillen’s experience in the State Department undoubtedly will help him in his new role as APCHA’s executive director.
“It’s a wonderful program, which I think needs to be publicized a bit more so people in the valley and in Aspen realize what a unique and exciting program this is,” Gillen said of APCHA. “I’m just focused on doing a great job for APCHA right now.”