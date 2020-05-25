In her five years at the helm of the Wheeler Opera House, Gena Buhler increased the organization’s programming by sevenfold, forged new partnerships within the community and led a major renovation of the more than 130-year-old building.
Friday marked Buhler’s final day as executive and artistic director of the city-owned venue. She announced at the end of February that she would be resigning.
Among her many contributions, Buhler said she is most proud of her efforts in engaging the community — the “Wheeler Wins” locals’ program is one example of that — and turning the space into a year-round venue.
“When I got here, there was a very limited audience of people who were engaged with what the Wheeler was,” Buhler said Thursday. “There were a lot of people who were my age and younger who were like, ‘Oh, I don’t go there, they just do old shows and films, I go to the Belly Up.’ And I wanted to change that.”
When Buhler assumed her role in May 2015, she reported there were about 12 “Wheeler Presents” shows — as in, events that the organization itself produced — on the calendar for that year. Before the COVID-19 crisis, the Wheeler’s 2020 calendar boasted nearly 85 of its own shows.
Of course, this is outside the bulk of the space’s use, which is to operate as a venue for other organization’s events and festivals. The 2020 pre-pandemic calendar saw about 185 community events, pushing the total number of nights that the lights were on at the Wheeler to upwards of 300, or 85-90% of the year. In 2015, that figure was closer to 45%, according to Buhler.
Part of Buhler’s legacy also was forming those relationships with the organizations, be it with arts nonprofits or the Belly Up, throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
“We really worked to open up those doors to everybody, so it wasn’t just about the Wheeler programs that we were putting on stage,” Buhler said, “it was about welcoming the community in to do their own productions and giving them that same level of quality and excellent execution that we are giving to the Wheeler-presented series and the festivals.”
A self-proclaimed festival enthusiast, Buhler also looked to Aspen Laugh Festival — and aiming to reestablish its reputation as “one of the preeminent festivals for comedy” — as a highlight of her tenure.
“I’ll probably remember every single minute of having Trevor Noah close out the festival this year,” she said. “That was three years of work to get Trevor on stage for 90 minutes. Being able to do that for the community was really cool.”
Under Buhler’s leadership, the Wheeler also expanded both of its festivals, Aspen Laugh and the Aspen Mountain Film Festival, from three days to five.
“Gena led the Wheeler to a whole new level,” Wheeler board chairperson Chip Fuller said Saturday. Fuller emphasized Buhler’s success in expanding the Wheeler’s event calendar and increasing ticket sales — “reaching more of our community than ever before” — as well as leading the charge on the major upgrades to the venue.
“She leaves behind a top-notch team of professionals to continue moving the Wheeler forward, and she will be greatly missed,” Fuller said.
In the interim
Nancy Lesley, longtime special events director at the city, was named interim director of the Wheeler in mid-April. Lesley will serve both roles until the city hires a new executive director.
At a board meeting last week, assistant city manager Diane Foster said her team is working on a recruitment plan, according to Buhler.
Buhler noted that the plan is contingent on findings from the Wheeler’s organizational study, which was tasked with exploring “how is the Wheeler structured, can it be structured better, are there new positions that should be added, and [if so], what would they be?” Buhler said.
City Manager Sara Ott could not be reached by press time for information on the status of the city’s recruitment plan or the results of the organizational study.
Asked what attributes the city should seek in its next executive director, Buhler said, “Someone who can multitask, who is extremely organized, and [who] can just be that ‘Energizer Bunny,’ because I never turned off. My phone was ringing at 6 o’clock in the morning and I was sending emails at 1 o’clock in the morning and all throughout the day.”
‘My gut tells me that it’s not sustainable’
After five fulfilling, albeit exhausting, years, Buhler called her departure “a move of extreme self-care.”
Buhler believes the city needs to add more staff and/or split the future executive director role into two positions, both of which she said she has discussed with some board and city council members. One of her suggestions to the council was to determine what responsibilities the director must see, and then what tasks two senior managers below the director could assume.
“My gut tells me that it’s not sustainable,” Buhler said of the executive director role. “If the city council and the board are going to continue with the level of programming and utilization of the venue, I think there needs to be more staff, because the director is just always going to burn out.”
While acknowledging that adding staff can be more challenging for a taxpayer-funded institution, Buhler pointed to the Wheeler’s $32 million real estate transfer tax fund as one possible resource.
“If adding staff is the answer, there’s [$32] million in the fund that should be able to help support that,” she said.
Buhler also attributed the fatigue to “always being on,” which stems at least in part from a disconnect between “what the city manager’s office wants from the position” and the needs of the facility and department.
In a single day, that strain could mean early morning meetings, opening a festival in the afternoon and entertaining comedians at the bar until last call.
“At a certain point, you have to say yes or no to something … and the Wheeler will always win, because that’s what your priority is,” Buhler said.
A summer of self-care
Despite the burn-out, Buhler said she wouldn’t change anything about her time at the Wheeler — except “maybe getting a little bit more support, but I think that’s something you say in hindsight.”
All in all, she believes the Wheeler is “set up for success for so many years to come,” pandemic or otherwise.
When Buhler submitted her resignation in February, she had accepted a new job in the entertainment industry elsewhere in Colorado but could not speak to any specifics due to a nondisclosure agreement.
Still unable to offer more details on Thursday, Buhler simply said her plans were “more concrete” at that time, before the COVID-19 situation became what it is today.
Buhler had already planned a break between the two jobs but is looking forward to the added downtime to embrace summer in the valley and focus on herself.
An avid paddleboarder and native of Michigan, Buhler plans to get on the water as much as possible, as well as road-bike, hike, camp and crack open the fat book she’s been eyeing for some time.