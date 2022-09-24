Captain Ahab had his white whale, and the Independence Pass Foundation has its snow fence.
The Aspen-based nonprofit has been plugging away since the mid-1990s on removing remnants of aluminum snow fencing that was erected by the U.S. Forest Service along the Continental Divide at the summit of Independence Pass. The fence was part of an experimental project in the 1960s by the Forest Service to capture and compact snow and slow its melting as a way to yield more water in runoff.
The project was abandoned before it was completed; the ugly fence was the legacy.
“It’s just been there for all these decades,” said Karin Teague, director of the foundation, whose mission is to restore and protect the ecological, historical and aesthetic integrity of the Independence Pass corridor.
Teague’s predecessor, Mark Fuller, got the removal project rolling in the 1990s. After chipping away off and on over the years, he estimated in 2009 that about 20 tons of metal panels and framing remained.
Thirteen years later, Teague reports that significant progress has been made thanks to backbreaking work by countless volunteers. Groups ranging from people at the Jaywalkers Lodge addiction treatment program in Carbondale to students at Aspen Community School have provided the muscle and lung power over the years to haul out parts of the fence, which was located on both sides of the Continental Divide and both north and south of the Independence Pass summit.
On Tuesday, 12 volunteers hauled out aluminum panels from a site nearly 1.5 miles south of the summit of the pass. Some people were able to make two or three trips with panels weighing up to 60 pounds each. Metal “legs” also weighing up to 60 pounds were lugged out as well. The part of the snow fence removed Tuesday was a prototype for the broader project.
“That was the last big eyesore,” Teague said.
If the sun hit the metal just right, the glint could be seen from Highway 82 at and near the summit of the pass, she said.
The legs of the prototype fence were embedded in concrete underground. The White River National Forest made a determination that a blow torch could be used for the project. Motorized and mechanized uses are typically not allowed in designated wilderness.
The metal legs were cut just below surface level and the disturbance was buried in dirt, Teague said. The crew figured more damage would be created if the entire metal legs and concrete were dug up from the fragile high-elevation terrain.
Teague said IPF volunteers received some unexpected aid on Tuesday. “People who were out hiking were curious about what we were doing,” she said. Once informed, some of them chipped in and carried a load.
Six staffers from the U.S. Forest Service and two members of the IPF staff removed significantly more metal during cold and wet weather on Thursday. The remnants of the fence have to be carried out by hand, usually to the parking area at the top of the pass, where they are loaded and hauled away.
In addition to the prototype, there are pieces of the snow fence scattered on both sides of the Continental Divide and Mountain Boy Gulch, a basin south of the summit.
“I’m guessing about one ton remains of rebar and aluminum-siding panels,” Teague said.
Weather willing, more of the fencing will be hauled out this year. Like Ahab relentlessly tracking Moby Dick, IPF is determined to get the last bits of the fence removed.
“I’d say the end is in sight, absolutely,” Teague said.