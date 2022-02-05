Broken bones, airway injuries and burns, as well as other injuries consistent with blunt force trauma or a blast injury resulted from the explosion that occurred at a residential construction site off McLain Flats Road Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed Friday.
Upon arrival at the scene after dispatch received a call at 2:26 p.m. Thursday, Aspen Ambulance responders rescued one man from the rubble and began triage — that man was sent to Aspen Valley Hospital, from where he was subsequently transported via Flight for Life to St. Anthony Hospital in the Denver Metro area.
Two others also required hospitalization, at Aspen Valley Hospital. Still another was admitted to AVH, treated and then released Thursday night.
On Friday afternoon, Aspen Ambulance Director Gabe Muething said that he had not heard an update on the St. Anthony patient’s condition, though the two AVH patients remained in stable condition.
Aspen Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Jake Andersen said that the 30 or so people who were on-site at the time of the incident were largely lucky, given the circumstances, as it could have easily been much worse. It was a sentiment Muething echoed.
“The explosion broke out windows on all sides of the house … it actually displaced a floor,” Andersen said, adding, “this immediately becomes a mass casualty incident.”
To be clear, there were no deaths in relation to the explosion — but there were enough injuries to risk overwhelming the local health care system at one time, hence the “mass casualty” technical description.
In addition to the initial four hospitalizations, first responders treated an additional four people on scene, Muething said.
The construction site was on an 8,000-to-10,000-square-foot home on Slalom Path, off McLain Flats Road. In addition to Aspen Ambulance, Aspen Fire and Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies responded. Aspen Ambulance had two ambulances and two command vehicles on site; Aspen Fire provided two engines, a ladder truck, “several command staff and over a total of 15 personnel,” Andersen confirmed. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority provided mutual-aid support, with one ambulance to assist on scene and another to cover the district’s general calls while local entities focused on the emergency at hand.
“Some of the portions of the building were too unstable to immediately access — once we got crews out of the building, firefighters went in and did a primary search … to see if they find anyone else in there unconscious, et cetera,” Andersen explained. “Then we followed that up with a secondary search, which is a different group of people that search a totally different pattern to make sure we totally cleared the house.”
Both Andersen and Muething praised the interagency cooperation that made for a response that was as smooth as could be expected, given that it was a major event.
“It really worked so well because all of our neighbors showed up, and everybody worked really great together,” Andersen said.
“I’m proud of them. I’m proud of all of them,” Muething added.
Aspen Fire is leading the investigation into the cause of the explosion, which as of Friday afternoon remained pending. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation, ATF Public Information Officer Crystal McCoy confirmed via email.
“As a federal agency we pride ourselves in our partnerships with our local police and fire departments. Because of our established partnerships we often respond to fire scenes across Colorado solely to provide support or expertise the lead investigating agency may require,” she said, adding, “We have sent a Certified Fire Investigator to assist the Aspen Fire Department to the degree they need.”
Because no foul play is suspected, Aspen Fire will remain the local lead on the investigation.