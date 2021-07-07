An influx of people to Aspen and Snowmass Village for the Fourth of July did not translate into an influx of unruly behavior, according to local law enforcement officials.
“People were remarkably well behaved, as long as they weren’t driving,” Bill Linn, Aspen Police Department assistant chief, said in an interview Tuesday.
Linn said at least one individual was arrested for driving under the influence and that the city dealt with a fair amount of traffic due to Interstate 70 periodically closing through Glenwood Canyon. But, other than that, it was fairly quiet, Linn explained.
On the Fourth of July — Sunday — APD received 30 calls for service, which Linn described as “really, really tame” compared to years’ past. According to Linn, calls often involved parents looking for their children who had gotten separated in the crowd and that those calls were quickly resolved.
“A lot of the business we usually do on the Fourth of July is just because of the massive traffic impacts that closing Main Street has,” Linn said. “Without having that complexity in there, Fourth of July was just a lot easier.”
In the past, a traditional parade has been the norm in Aspen on Independence Day. This year, the city of Aspen and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association put on a stationary, “reverse parade” that allowed locals and visitors alike to enjoy red, white and blue displays throughout the city at their own pace.
Linn was not aware of APD having received any calls concerning illegal fireworks.
Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson also said his department did not receive a single call concerning illegal fireworks amid high fire danger.
“Everybody behaved themselves, and we appreciate that tremendously,” Olson said. “Nobody required our assistance in any great way. So, it was a great weekend for us and hopefully for the community as well.”