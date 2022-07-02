Aspen’s red, white and blue celebration is coming back in full force this Fourth of July with an all-day lineup of events on Monday.
Following two somewhat nontraditional years of festivities due to the pandemic, Monday’s celebration will include a parade, a “community village” filled with booths and interactive exhibits, bicycle decorating and a laser light show after dark.
After a year of collecting public feedback, the city of Aspen made an effort to restore the traditional, community-oriented feel of the holiday. The city’s special events and marketing director, Nancy Lesley, said this year’s celebration should feel very familiar.
“What we heard back from the community was tradition, community, old-fashioned, so what we hope is the community does see a day that really reflects all of that,” she said. “We’re really excited and looking forward to the parade, and then all the crazy floats. We’re excited to have that back, and the community is too. We heard that loud and clear.”
Events will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday with the community village along Hyman Avenue and in Wagner Park. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. along its traditional route through downtown, starting on Main Street. Just before the parade starts, spectators may want to look up toward the sky to watch for parachuters floating down with the American flag. Lesley said the parachuters’ portion of the event is weather dependent; spectators can watch for updates on the city of Aspen’s social media channels.
Dance Aspen will perform a flash mob during the parade, so spectators along Main Street should keep their eyes peeled. Some of the parade participants also will be featured in the community village until 2 p.m.
The parade will feature Joe Zanin as grand marshal and David Dyer on the calliope to signal the end of the parade. Aspen City Councilman Ward Hauenstein, who served on the Fourth of July planning committee for the better part of the past year, said the return of the calliope is something he’s been looking forward to, along with the good food and sense of community.
“I hope that we can bring some joy to the town,” Hauenstein said. “It seems like everything is bad news recently, so I’d love to have some good news. People wanted the parade, so we’re going to have the parade and I just hope it’s an all-day fun time and everybody enjoys themselves and finds something to be happy about and grateful for.”
After the parade, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico will be performing in Sister Cities Plaza at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. From noon to 3 p.m., the Aspen Valley Ski Club will serve a barbecue lunch in Koch Park. The Aspen Music Festival and School Fourth of July Concert will take place in the Benedict Music Tent at 4 p.m., and after the sun goes down, the laser light show will begin in Wagner Park at approximately 9:15 p.m.
There are no fire restrictions in Pitkin County, but Hauenstein said the Fourth of July planning committee felt a laser light show would be safer. Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who is tasked with making final decisions on fire restrictions in the county, said on Wednesday that while there are no restrictions, he supports the decision not to have fireworks this year.
“I think fireworks in general are going out of style in the West,” he said. “I’m sure they are being proactive — which I endorse.”
Elsewhere in Aspen, the Aspen Art Museum will host a block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a lounge party on the rooftop featuring live music by resident DJ Alex Golden and The Wendigo. Both events are free and open to the public. The Summer Lodge at the St. Regis also will host an event from 3-9 p.m. with live music by Serge Devant and Feathered Sun. General admission is free and open to the public, or tables can be reserved with the price of drinks included.
The city of Aspen is expecting large crowds on Monday for the festivities, and Lesley recommended that revelers use Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses or walk into town. Hauenstein encouraged attendees to wear sunscreen and bring smiles.
Around the valley
Fourth of July festivities will be taking place throughout the Roaring Fork Valley on Sunday and Monday, although as in Aspen, no fireworks shows are planned. Snowmass Village will host an all-day community celebration and concert on Sunday. Hazel Miller will perform on the Fanny Hill stage at 6:30 p.m.; gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Carbondale’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday on Second Street and proceed down Main Street to Sopris Park. The John M. Fleet Community Pool will host a pool party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a watermelon relay race, a coin dive hunt and a rubber ducky race. Entry to the pool will cost $5.
Glenwood Springs will host events on Monday in Two Rivers Park from 4:30-9:30 p.m., including food, live music, a bounce house, face painting and games. The laser light show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. The city of Glenwood also is encouraging attendees to walk or bike to the park due to limited parking.