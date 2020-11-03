According to the first set of numbers released by the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder's Office Tuesday evening, Francie Jacober has won the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
The Crystal River Valley resident was celebrating at her home with her family when the Aspen Daily News reached her for comment.
"Oh yeah, we’re pretty excited," she said when asked if the household mood was a good one.
Jacober admitted that she hadn't anticipated the challenges of a campaign season but was looking forward to getting started on the job — which, she noted, she initially thought was a volunteer position.
"It’s a job I really want. I didn’t know it would be such a struggle to get it. I actually thought it was a volunteer job, and I didn’t have an opponent for two months, and then [Commissioner] Steve [Child] told me this job pays," she laughed.
When challenger Jeff Evans entered the race, Jacober said she approached the campaign differently and thanked him for pushing her to be a better candidate.
"I want to thank Jeffrey for pushing me to work harder and t9ink more and wish him the best. I really thank everybody who supported me — the press and my supporters have been so kind," she said. "It wasn’t something I anticipated having to do — seeking people’s support — but it’s been really heartwarming, and it’s meant a lot to me."
Jacober, according to the data released at about 7:30 p.m., had earned 75.56% of tallied ballots, with 6,159. Evans accounted for the remaining roughtly 24.44%, at 1,992.