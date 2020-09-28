Fifty years ago on Oct. 1, 1970, a magazine article hit the streets nationwide that was not exactly what Aspen folks were accustomed to from the outside media. Rather than extol the town’s skiing, the article said in part “… (the cost) adds up to $500 a week for the typical midwest dingbat who buys both his gear and lifestyle out of Playboy …”
Instead of describing locals as “free spirited” like other magazine articles had done, this one said Aspen was full of “… freaks, heads, funhogs and weird night-people of every description ...”
And, the article called out by name a former town magistrate and lodge owner, saying it was owned by “… an old and infamous Swiss/Nazi who calls himself Guido Meyer. Martin Bormann went to Brazil but Guido came to Aspen — arriving several years after the Great War … and ever since then has spent most of his energy … getting even with this country by milking tourists and having young (or poor) people arrested.”
The article appeared in Rolling Stone under the headline “The Battle of Aspen,” with a byline from one Hunter S. Thompson.
“The old-timers, chamber and ski company didn’t think much of the article,” said former Aspen resident Bob Krueger, “but the newer people to town, who hung out at the Pub, Chart House and later the Hotel Jerome, had a different opinion. The two groups didn’t much associate with each other.”
The seven-page article featured eight black-and-white photographs, including three of Krueger’s, who still lives in the valley. The article focused on Aspen’s three-way mayoral race from 1969, and also outlined Thompson’s 1970 run for Pitkin County sheriff with a six-point platform that included changing the name of Aspen to “Fat City,” installing a “bastinado platform” and set of stocks on the courthouse lawn in order to discourage “dishonest dope dealers,” and disarming the sheriff and his deputies.
“Every urban riot … in recent memory has been set off by some trigger-happy cop in a fear frenzy,” Thompson wrote.
The mayoral candidates were Lennie Oates (who was retiring Mayor Bugsy Barnard’s hand-picked successor), Eve Homeyer, and a new kid in town named Joe Edwards, who Thompson and two others talked into running. None of them actually knew the young lawyer, other than as “the bastard who sued the city” a year earlier on behalf of two longhairs who claimed the cops were discriminating against them.
Election-night action is woven in and out of the article, which includes various tangents such as voting apathy among the longhairs, national politics, development and other local and national issues.
Early on, Thompson noted that Barnard had been broadcasting “vicious radio warnings” 48 hours before the election, “raving about long prison terms for vote-fraud and threatening violent harassment by ‘phalanxes’ of poll watchers.” So, the Edwards camp “mustered a half-dozen of the scurviest looking legal voters we could find, with a van full of freaks waiting their turn in a VW van “… several so eager for violence that they had spent the whole night making chain-whips and loading up on speed to stay crazy … Bugsy looked horrified.”
Of course, Thompson and his crew enlisted their own poll watchers. In one of the wards where the freak vote was not as heavy, an Edwards poll watcher “… a drug person with a beard about two feet long …” had caused panic by challenging several straight voters. He even asked a 75-year-old woman for her birth certificate. “We were forced to replace the man; his zeal was inspiring but we feared he might spark a backlash.”
Key to Edwards’ platform were growth and development. His two opponents were pro-growth; Edwards was anti-growth. “The people who had reason to fear the Edwards campaign were the sub-dividers, ski-pimps and city-based land developers who had come like a plague of poison roaches to buy and sell the whole valley out from under the people who still valued it as a good place to live, not just a good investment,” Thompson wrote.
By election night it was obvious Oates was running a poor third and with only 1,623 registered voters, it was neck and neck between Edwards and Homeyer. To pull off an 11th hour telephone blitz to reach dozens of newly registered young voters, the Edwards campaign needed an office with several phones, but where?
Nobody knew until a girl came up with a key to a two-room office in the Elks Building. “She had once worked there for a local businessman and ex-hipster named Craig who had gone to Chicago on business.” When the Edwards gang took over the office, the standard phone call went pretty much like “Get off your ass, you bastard. We need you! Get out and vote!” according to the article.
In the end, Homeyer beat Edwards by six votes out of 1,200 cast. Thompson opined that actually Edwards only lost by one vote, because absentee ballots sent to places like Mexico, Nepal and Guatemala arrived late as they were not sent out until five days before the election.
Postscript: “The Battle of Aspen” is included in the anthology of Thompson’s works titled, “The Great Shark Hunt,” which is a good read but not the same without the original layout and photos. If you’re interested in Aspen history, try to get your hands on a copy of the Oct. 1, 1970 Rolling Stone or find someone to make you a copy.