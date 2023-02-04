Thanks to an Aspen High School sophomore, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority commuters wishing they had a good book to read on the bus can now grab one for free at the Brush Creek Park and Ride.
Greta Holton started Aspen Little Library, a local service project, in December with the intention of providing people with more books and more opportunities to read. Inspired by boxes of free books she’d seen in other towns, she started asking her friends if they had used books that could be donated to a similar free library in Aspen. Then she held full-fledged book drives at Clark’s Market and Aspen Middle School throughout the month of December.
“I just started noticing that, even before COVID, people are losing contact with books and everything, and the world went more digital, so I thought it was really important to bring books back,” Holton said. “The whole point was people could get on a bus and read a book, because people have busy lives — no one can actually go to the library, so when it’s right in front of them, I think they’re more likely to grab a book to read.”
Holton said she was thrilled to see that the book drive at Clark’s Market resulted in overflowing boxes of books for the libraries. After raising money through GoFundMe to purchase the library boxes, the first one was installed at RFTA’s Brush Creek stop on Jan. 26.
Holton said she decided to set up the boxes at RFTA stops so that people could find things to read while they commute. RFTA gave her permission to set up the library at the Brush Creek Park and Ride, and she hopes to get permission soon for a second library at the Rubey Park Transit Center, to be followed by locations all over the valley.
She said so far, she’s excited about how well the library has been doing in its first week.
“I pulled into the [park and ride] lot and people were looking and picking books. It was such a happy scene to see that it was working and people were reading,” she said. “There were new ones, so I think people understand the concept of taking one and returning one.”
The library has separate sections for adult, young adult and children’s books. Holton said it was important to her to collect books of all genres and in multiple languages so that everyone can take advantage of the system. The library is stocked with books in English and Spanish.
As with a regular library, Holton said she hopes that people will participate in making more books available to help each other and help the environment by sharing books instead of throwing them away.
“We want you to read and take a book. If you like that, you could bring something you’ve already read, or you can bring it back,” she said. “It gives another person the opportunity to read it. It’s very uniting for a community, for a small town, and I think it’s important to keep that aspect around.”
As editor of the Aspen High yearbook and a staff writer for the Skier Scribbler newspaper, Holton said she loves reading and journalism, and hopes that other people will get into it too.
“It’s so important [to have] books that you want to read,” she said. “I feel like people have bad experiences, and it’s like they’re forcing themselves to sit down and read, but if it’s a good story, then people will read it.”
For more information about Aspen Little Library, visit aspenlittlelibrary.com or follow the project on Instagram @aspenlittlelibrary. A link to the GoFundMe page can be found on the homepage of the website.