The Aspen School District announced Saturday the launch of COVID-19 testing for staff and students, beginning next week.
Concerned citizens and stakeholders have come together to add to this next step in the layered protection plan for the schools.
"The Aspen School District thanks Bari Ramberg RN, Dr. Jeannie Seybold, Board of Education member Katy Frish, Dr. Christa Gieszl and the Aspen Education Foundation for their unwavering support and commitment to increase the safety of the dedicated staff and students of the ASD," a school district press release stated.
Working with Pitkin County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Aspen School District will be offering weekly voluntary testing for COVID-19 to staff and students at least through Dec. 30.
"We are glad to hear that the state is making Curative tests available in Pitkin County to ensure testing access for underserved and uninsured populations, and are providing the school district resources to meet their testing needs through the end of the year," Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said in a statement.
The free tests being offered are the same ones Pitkin County Public Health and Aspen Valley Hospital will be providing to the community in the near future. Working closely with Curative, a national testing company based in Los Angeles, the district "is pleased to provide this accurate testing resource, which gives results within 48 hours to staff, parents and the school," the release explains. The non-invasive test consists of self-administered oral swabs that are shipped via UPS to the company labs. The district will report any positive test results to PCPH, and Curative will provide testing data directly to the state.