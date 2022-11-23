The times of free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations likely will come to an end in 2023.
A probable end to the national emergency declaration on the pandemic would also halt federal funding for many COVID-related resources and put tests and care back in the hands of the nation’s public and private medical systems, according to Pitkin County Health COVID-19 Lead Epidemiologist Carly Senst,
“What we know is going to happen eventually, even though we don’t know the exact date, is that the federal government is going to remove that emergency declaration surrounding COVID-19,” Senst said. “Not only is that declaration necessary to allocate those resources, but then they also need funding from Congress and the powers that be to help pay for them.”
The U.S. Senate voted to end the declaration on Nov. 15, passing it to the House of Representatives. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, President Biden has threatened to veto any congressional attempts to bring the national emergency status to an end.
On Oct. 13, the Biden administration extended the declaration 90 days, through Jan. 11. The federal government also must give states a 60-day notice of intent to remove the measure. Nov. 11 would’ve been the last possible day to do so to meet a Jan. 11 cutoff.
Still, to Senst, the writing is on the wall.
“The federal government is kind of signaling this is coming,” Senst said.
In Colorado, community-based testing is slated to end on Jan. 1, a precursor for further pullbacks on the availability of COVID resources. When the declaration is dropped, it will leave the distribution and administration of vaccines and tests in the hands of traditional medical providers, with the cost in the hands of those providers and insurance companies.
Senst said the discontinuation of testing and vaccinating for all is “un-ideal,” but she also acknowledged that “it is time.”
“We’ve had this massive reduction in individuals seeking testing as well as this kind of tip off and this low plateau in people seeing vaccination,” Senst said. “None of those numbers that we’re seeing are unattainable by the medical community that serves Pitkin County. We’re at this space where the medical community, where the numbers are at, that our physicians can take those numbers on without overwhelming their systems.”
She added that there are concerns for those who “slip through the cracks” of the medical system, but believes that with the majority going through the traditional medical system, they will be able to prioritize resources for those who don’t have access.
Local pharmacists at both Carl’s Pharmacy and Clark’s Market in Aspen both told Aspen Daily News that they weren’t aware of any impending cost changes to vaccinations. Carl’s does not provide COVID-19 vaccines, and the employee at Clark’s said they had heard rumblings of the declaration ending but nothing substantial about charges becoming part of the administering process. Under the declaration, they cannot charge for the vaccine.
What the actual cost to the consumer will be remains to be seen. Drugmaker Pfizer in October said it plans to sell its vaccine for $110 to $130 once the federal government stops purchasing it, potentially quadrupling the rate the company is currently selling doses to the government at: $30.
But Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said it will continue to be “free for all Americans” in a panel at last week’s STAT Summit in Boston, with insurers presumed to assume the cost.
Flu vaccines also are available for free in some circumstances, including in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination buses, through a complicated web of pathways and state subsidies. Senst believes it’s feasible that COVID vaccines could continue to be provided for free in a similar capacity, but “that’s between insurers, the federal government and the manufacturers, unfortunately.”
Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines’ inclusion in the federally funded Vaccines for Children program, they will continue to be available to children at no cost into perpetuity, regardless of emergency declaration status, Senst said.
With the question of expense rising in the future plus concern for a potential winter spike of COVID cases, as seen in the last two winters during the pandemic, officials are recommending staying up to date on vaccination status, namely bivalent boosters.
“If people are waiting until their spring break plans to go get that updated booster, we’re really going to encourage them to get them now,” Senst said.
The CDPHE mobile vaccination bus is scheduled to make stops across the valley through December and local vaccine providers are listed at covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/clinic-info/. City Market pharmacies also are providing the vaccine.