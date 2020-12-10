The town of Snowmass Village is currently offering free COVID-19 testing in town hall, located at 130 Kearns Road. There is plenty of unused capacity for appointments through year’s end, according to an announcement this week from TOSV.
This resource is available to locals and guests and testing appointments are offered weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 30.
Appointments may be made online, up to a day before, by visiting this link:
https://www.rfvcovidtest.com/what-we-do
Results are usually available around 48-72 hours later, according to the statement.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has purchased the tests for the Roaring Fork Valley in collaboration with the local public health departments and MicrogenDx. The Snowmass Village tests are saliva PCR tests.
At appointment time, those being tested will park in a space near the testing tent and staff will come to the car. “Please be sure you are wearing a mask before you roll down the window,” according to the announcement.
Participants will use specimen cups bearing their name “and we will hand you the cup to provide a saliva sample,” according to the announcement.
Children may also be tested, but it’s recommended that at this site they be at least 5 years old.
“Please know that our local schools follow certain protocols that require a clinical evaluation with a healthcare professional in order to get clearance to return to school. Contact your child’s pediatrician for clearance to go to school and to return to sports after any illness,” according to the announcement.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are wide ranging and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Those symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.