An on-snow freeskiing camp for national team members that included locals Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber offered some semblance of normalcy during these unusual times of the pandemic, both athletes said this week.
Favorable conditions greeted two-time X Games gold medalist and Aspen native Ferreira and 15-year-old Faulhaber, a Basalt High School student and the bronze medalist at the 2020 FIS Youth Olympic Winter Games in Leysin, Switzerland.
Both athletes said they worked on new tricks during the camp that ran from June 29 to July 15 at the U.S. Ski Team’s official training site at Timberline Resort & Ski Area in Mt. Hood, Oregon.
“It felt completely different,” said Ferreira, of the first camp under COVID-19 restrictions. “We were essentially in a bubble” to stay safe during the on-and-off snow portions of the session.
According to spokesman Andrew Gauthier, athletes who were participating “within the U.S. Freeski Team ‘bubble’ were following COVID-19 mitigation strategies and protocols created by U.S. Ski & Snowboard High-Performance Director Troy Taylor and Lead Physical Therapist Gillian Bower, along with team managers, staff and beyond.”
The policies were created with recommendations from local and state public health officials, he said, adding that participation at U.S. Ski & Snowboard training camp was optional and that there were “U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes at Timberline training individually outside of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard program.”
Riding the lifts alone, or with someone in your bubble, was one of the obvious changes in routine, said Ferreira, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist in halfpipe skiing.
Before the trip, the rookie and halfpipe teams quarantined separately in Park City and each athlete was tested for COVID-19.
“We then all drove out to Hood together and stayed in our bubble for the entirety of camp,” Faulhaber said. “We were required to wear face masks anytime we were within 6 feet of anyone. In addition, we also could only ride the chairlift with people in our bubble.”
Ferreira said the precautions went so far as to restrict who could pump the van’s tanks en route when they made a caravan from Park City. Utah to Mt. Hood. “Coaches were the only one that could fill up the gas.”
Back to business
Team members used their time wisely and appreciated that they could get on snow at all, given travel restrictions including New Zealand’s pandemic closure to most of the world, both local athletes said.
“Everybody really got back to business,” according to Ferreira.
Ferreira said he focused on his right-side, double-cork 1440.
“I was working on my switch unnatural (left side). It’s like throwing a baseball with an unnatural arm backwards,” he said.
Faulhaber said the camp was “very well put together, whether that meant coaches and staff keeping us safe or just being able to ski a well-maintained pipe.”
“The weather was also very good for the majority of the trip, which meant that the conditions were perfect to try a new trick. I ended up landing a 900 which was pretty amazing,” she added.
After the Aspen lifts closed in March because of COVID-19, Faulhaber said she skied only a few times in the Buttermilk halfpipe
“The only other time I skied was this camp for around two and a half weeks,” Faulhaber said. While at home she trains with Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
Ferreira, who lives at the base of Aspen Highlands, said he skied frequently after the closure and before the Hood camp. He has been coached by Elana Chase for 16 years.
They started working together when he was 10, he said.
“I was working on the body, working on the mind a little bit,” Ferreira said of his time during the long offseason.
Ferreira is also currently working on a degree in business administration from Colorado Mountain College.
Also skiing at Mt. Hood around the same time was Torin Yater-Wallace, the two-time Olympian and X Games multi-medalist who lives in Carbondale.
Andrew Gauthier said, “As Torin is not currently nominated to the 2020/21 U.S. Freeski Team, I can’t speak to his role or goals.”
“[Still] it is amazing to see Torin on snow and healthy. I’m sure his presence was felt by the entire freeski community at Timberline,” Gauthier said.
Yater-Wallace was behind the camera of several videos of his friends and former teammates while at Mt. Hood.
According to Ferreira, “Torin was there on his own terms. Just skiing and having fun.”
Ferreira added it was great to reunited with his teammates. “I have not seen any one of those people since February. You forget you love these people.”
With the cancellation of the early season halfpipe events in New Zealand, Ferreira said the Copper Mountain Grand Prix on Dec. 6 looks to be the first contest of the year.