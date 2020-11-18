When Hanna Faulhaber walked into the store, she knew something was different. Except for Faulhaber, a 16-year-old from Carbondale, few if anyone she saw in public spaces were wearing a mask.
That included those skiing Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand during the just-completed spring season.
“It felt super weird to go into stores, cafés and on the ski mountain without having to be required to have a mask. That took a while to get used to again. Life is pretty much normal there,” Faulhaber said Tuesday.
The U.S. Freeski Team rookie member and bronze medalist from the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 in Switzerland returned home Sunday after more than two months in New Zealand. By virtue of her dual citizenship, Faulhaber has been able to travel the past several autumns to train or compete in her mother’s home country, affording near year-round access to the snow.
That’s been especially appreciated this year.
In 2020 — because of the pandemic and New Zealand’s approach to testing, quarantine and strict border control during COVID-19 — the U.S. team neither skied nor had training camps there. Instead, they filled in some on-snow gaps at Timberline Lodge and Ski Area in Oregon this summer, followed by a September trip to Saas Fe, Switzerland and its Stomping Grounds park.
While Faulhaber’s U.S. Freeski halfpipe teammates, Aspenites Alex Ferreira, 26, and Cassidy Jarrell, 21, did take part in the Saas Fe camps, she instead opted for the southern hemisphere and lower expenses because of some family members who live abroad.
Faulhaber resumes training with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and coach Greg Ruppel on Wednesday. She plans to hit the trampoline and get ready to work on a 900 — three-and-a-half-times rotation. It’s a maneuver she got a toehold on while at Mt. Hood Meadows, in Oregon, over the summer.
Staying focused during unusual times
From the moment Faulhaber, her mom and younger sister hit the ground in Auckland on Sept. 5, they were monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, transferred to a downtown hotel for a two-week quarantine and finally allowed to come and go in the country.
“Every other day, you could sign up to go for a walk around downtown Auckland,” she said of New Zealand’s management of the pandemic. Her family and others in quarantine would pile into a bus, and they were taken to a trail — surrounded by fencing — along the riverside.
All three meals would be delivered to their room. Faulhaber said one of the day’s highlights to break up the tedium involved meal delivery.
“You would hear rummaging down the hall, then they would come to your door, drop your food bag, and you’d look out the peephole and see everybody reach their arm out the door and pull the food in,” she recalled with a laugh.
Following two weeks in quarantine, Faulhaber headed up to the mountains, where she had home-stays with a family. She was appreciative of the host family driving her to the ski area each day and said they remain in contact.
Now a junior at Basalt High School, the chasm of attending school in-person versus virtually has been closed by the pandemic. With time she had on her hands in the kitchenless Auckland hotel room that she shared with her mom and sister, Faulhaber said she “powered through” pre-calculus and chemistry classes but still has work to finish in her English class.
Back on Colorado’s terrain, Faulhaber said she feels good about where she is with her skiing in advance of the 2020-21 FIS Freeski World Cup, Dec. 16 to 19, at Copper Mountain.
According to Andrew Gauthier, snowboard and freeski team communication manager for U.S. Skiing, Faulhaber will join pro team members Ferreira and Jarrell and other colleagues Nov. 30 at Copper where, pending the halfpipe conditions, they will resume training in advance of the World Cup events.
Just two days back into life in this time zone, Faulhaber continues to bring a mask with her everywhere she goes. She remained in contact with Ryan Carey, the U.S. Freeskiing national development team coach — who reached out to Faulhaber while she was in New Zealand as well as her teammates, including several who trained in Saas Fe and are taking college courses online.
“They’re going to do their own thing; I’ve got to focus on my own thing,” she said.
Right now, the rookie team member said she is feeling ready for them to come together in a socially distanced way at Copper Mountain, with the 2020-21 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix as the goal. This is the 25th anniversary of the event, and spectators are asked to watch from home instead of from the usual spectator zones on-site.
Slopestyle and big-air skiers start their FIS World Cup season Saturday in Stubai, Austria, a two-day event that finishes Nov. 22.
Copper Mountain is one of three American venues that will host elite freeski and snowboard events this year; the other two are Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California and Deer Valley, Utah. The FIS Alpine World Cup competitions will remain in Europe for the season.
Also in North America, the fate of this season’s Dew Tour is still unknown, spokesperson Melissa Gullotti said Tuesday. And there’s no update on the 2021 ESPN X Games, according to spokesman Danny Chi.
Faulhaber has her eyes set on the World Cup halfpipe event next month at Copper Mountain and dialing in the 900 that she started working on this summer at Mount Hood.
“I’m a little nervous to get back to the competition season, but it helped to get over to New Zealand,” she said.