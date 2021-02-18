Pitkin County had hoped to administer 1,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this Friday at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, but Mother Nature had other plans.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that winter storms impacting a vaccine distribution site in Tennessee had delayed vaccine shipments to several states, including Colorado.
Prior to the inclement weather’s arrival, CDPHE had expected to receive 133,000 doses of vaccine between Tuesday and Thursday of this week.
“The state expects more information about when we will receive the vaccine as the weather clears and shipping operations resume,” a news release, put out by the Colorado Joint Information Center, said Tuesday.
According to Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Public Information Officer Tracy Trulove, approximately 230 individuals — 65 years of age and older — were already scheduled to get vaccinated this Friday before the clinic was ultimately canceled.
“Those folks we’ve had to do outreach to today to tell them that their [vaccine appointment] is going to be changed,” Trulove said Wednesday. “We hadn’t scheduled any others yet, but we were working with employers to make it into that 1B.3 category of essential workers.”
The state has identified 1B.3 frontline essential workers as those employed in food, agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit, grocery stores, public health, and other essential human service sectors.
Trulove said this Friday’s clinic had been rescheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen.
“We are still online to get them,” Trulove said of the county’s anticipated 1,170 doses of vaccine. “They could come this weekend.”
The delayed arrival will not impact Pitkin County’s second-dose clinic scheduled for next Friday, Trulove confirmed.
To date, more than 8,000 people have signed up for Pitkin County’s vaccine notifications.
Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate continues to decline
As doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to make their way into Pitkin County, the county’s seven-day incidence rate has also continued to steadily decline. Wednesday, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was approaching blue-level metrics, at 107 cases per 100,000 people.
Pitkin County’s percent positivity rate was already in blue-level metrics Wednesday at 3.7%. Despite the improving data, public health officials have pleaded with the public to remain vigilant and adhere to the five commitments of containment.