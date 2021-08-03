Molly Ireland — as well as her children, Jack and Kate — are still reeling, both from the event itself as well as the subsequent support they’ve received from the community that husband and father Don Bird has called home for half a century.
Bird, who in addition to his myriad volunteer endeavors that round out the latter years of his resume, retired as director of the Pitkin County Jail, is still in St. Anthony Hospital, a Level I trauma center in Lakewood, in the Denver Metro area. He was involved in a bicycle accident on July 28 that left him with critical injuries, but none so critical as those to the brain, Ireland said Monday evening.
“The thing is, it’s such a waiting game — they cannot tell you when might he wake up. It could be tomorrow; it could be weeks from now. So you look for all these tiny, tiny things. For example, he had his eyes open more today than he has. Does that mean he’s seeing and comprehending? Nobody’s sure,” she said. “If you say to somebody, wiggle your thumb for me, and they can’t understand what you’re saying, then you can’t do it. So that’s the hardest damn thing is that.”
Ireland hasn’t left her husband’s new zip code since the accident, and the travel expenses alone are adding up. That’s nothing to say of the potential medical bills, which she hasn’t had the heart to face just yet.
“I haven’t even had the courage to go down to the financial office yet — I will, but I haven’t done it yet. He’s on Medicare. … Those things can be catastrophic, but I’m hoping that’s not the case,” she said.
Hopefully, it won’t matter, at least as far as the family is concerned. Longtime friend and president of the Alpine Bank Aspen branch Mary Ryerson established a benefit at which people can donate to Bird and his family.
“The best thing about the Roaring Fork Valley is that when tragedy strikes there is always an immediate and incredible outpouring of support,” Ryerson said via email Monday. “We are lucky to live in a tight-knit community that rallies to support those who suffer loss and catastrophic challenges.”
Additionally, some friends of Bird’s children set up a GoFundMe campaign — another gesture Ireland said the family wasn’t expecting. As of press time, the campaign had raised about $4,500 in its first two hours of being online (tinyurl.com/DonBirdHelp). It’s the latest in an outpouring Ireland said, despite the financial nature of it, couldn’t be quantified.
“Kate just got married three weeks ago — I’m so glad we got to do that. He loved that, and we all had a wonderful time,” Ireland said of her husband on their daughter’s wedding day.“Kate is 31 and Jack is 29. The kids have really held me up. Unbeknownst to us, today, two of his friends set up a GoFundMe. I wasn’t going to do that … but they did that. I did not see that one coming.”
According to the GoFundMe page, Bird “suffered eight broken ribs, a broken pelvis and scapula, a spinal break, facial fractures and brain injuries. The extent of his brain injuries is unknown.”
It’s the brain injury that is the focal point of much of the family’s fear, Ireland emphasized.
“He can heal from these other things,” she said. “Usually doctors can give you some kind of idea — they can’t with brain injuries. The brain is amazing, but that doesn’t mean we know everything.”
In the meantime, Ireland is trying to focus on her own fond memories of past friendships that are the foundation of so many present-day gestures of kindness.
“We’ve known Mary for … I can’t even think how far back,” she said. “We just love her, love her, love her. She’s been texting me every single day to see how I’m doing.