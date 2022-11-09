Update: As of 7:14 a.m., Adam Frisch was ahead of Lauren Boebert, 149,421 votes to 145,946. That is a margin of 50.59% to 49.41%.
In early returns on Tuesday, Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen was leading Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt in the race for U.S. House District 3.
As of 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Secretary of State’s website showed Frisch, a former city councilman, with 125,476 votes, or 51.9%. Boebert, who was elected to the congressional seat in 2020, had 116,272 votes, or 48.1%. The results were incomplete and unofficial.
Those vote tallies were available as of the Aspen Daily News’ press time. Frisch, a Democrat, is a businessman and former Aspen councilman who waged a campaign based on nonpartisanship and a drive to end what he called Boebert’s propensity toward “anger-tainment.” Boebert is allied with the far-right elements of the GOP.
Prior to the posting of the first wave of election results, Frisch noted that he campaigned hard against Boebert, who had a more than 2-1 advantage in campaign donations and considerable GOP support. Frisch, while garnering endorsements from many Republicans inside and outside of Colorado, did not receive support from national Democratic Party sources, likely because of the widespread belief among political experts that the district was too right-leaning following the recent redistricting process.
Frisch was unavailable for comment as of press time. But at 7:30 p.m., while waiting for results to come in during a party at Belly Up Aspen, he expressed optimism. He said he had just returned from an 11-day road trip covering 27 counties.
“I ran as hard as I could run. I’ve logged 24,000 miles throughout the district since February. The campaign went well and I’ve gotten good response from both Republicans and Democrats,” he said.
Frisch predicted that the final result would not be available until late Tuesday night.
Despite being out-fundraised and outspent, Frisch said he felt he had enough money to get his message across. That was evident in a poll result from a month ago that showed he barely trailed Boebert, he said.
He said he and his wife, Katy, an Aspen school board member, “laid out a good plan of attack in March.” He also credited the hard work of his campaign staff.
“I think I was only home about six or seven days out of the last three months,” Frisch added.
Colorado’s 3rd District, commonly referred to as CD3, includes much of the Western Slope and also the Pueblo area. It has not been represented by a Democrat since early 2011, when Republican Scott Tipton defeated incumbent Democrat John Salazar during the year of the so-called Tea Party revolution.
Tipton was re-elected four times before Boebert defeated him in the 2020 GOP primary. She then went on to win the general election over former State Sen. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs.
Boebert campaigned in Roaring Fork Valley on Friday, waving signs and American flags in the Willits area. Her campaign staff did not return an email as of press time. In the early months of the race, she spent most of her comments criticizing President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her attention did not turn to Frisch’s presence until late summer.