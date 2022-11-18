Adam Frisch speaks Friday morning via Zoom, thanking his supporters and his family for their support during his campaign for U.S. House District 3. He said he called U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert earlier today and conceded the race. However, because the gap in the final vote tally between the Democrat and Republican was so small, 551 votes out of 326,965 ballots cast, an automatic recount will be conducted, per state law. Frisch said that supporters should not expect a different result