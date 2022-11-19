Adam Frisch made a statement on Friday morning via Zoom in which he said he had conceded the race for U.S. House District 3 to incumbent Lauren Boebert.
Frisch, a Democrat and former member of the Aspen City Council, said the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will move forward with an automatic recount because the margin of victory was so small. He said his campaign was not requesting the recount.
The tally as of Friday evening showed Boebert, R-Silt, with 163,832 votes, or 50.08%, to Frisch’s 163,278 votes, or 49.92%. The margin of victory was 554 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns. Earlier in the day, before a few more votes were added to the total, the gap between the candidates was 551 votes.
Frisch thanked his family and his supporters for their dedication to his campaign. He said the close race proved what no one thought he could do earlier in the year: mount a strong challenge to the incumbent, who enjoyed solid edges in name recognition, fundraising and campaign spending. She also had the advantage of a sprawling 27-county district that weighted heavily toward conservative voters via the recent redistricting process.
“We have shown the country that extremist politics can be defeated,” Frisch said. “America is tired of the circus.”
During much of the campaign, Frisch was critical of Boebert’s standing as a leader in the U.S. political “anger-tainment” industry and her advocacy of far-right policies.
“We have shown the country that extremist politicians can be defeated. Loud voices are not invincible, shouting will not solve problems. We do not have to let hate win, but we can come together and talk about issues that are important to our individual lives and our communities,” Frisch said.
In his speech, Frisch, who did not receive financial support from official national Democratic Party channels, also was critical of the party for its abandonment in recent years of rural America. He said his campaign showed that rural Republican and unaffiliated voters are willing to embrace a Democratic candidate with nonpartisan views on how to move the nation forward.
“We told the country that the urban and rural divide plaguing the Democratic Party over the past decades does not have to continue,” Frisch said. “Denver and D.C. politicians need to demonstrate an understanding of the issues that face rural America and celebrate, not disrespect, the rural folks across the country.”
In separate tweets, Boebert acknowledged that Frisch called her to concede and thanked her supporters.
“I look forward to getting past election season and focusing on conservative governance in the House majority,” she wrote. “Time to get to work!”
As for the automatic recount, Frisch said he doesn’t expect the outcome to change.
“Historically, recounts in the state don’t change the results by more than a dozen votes because Colorado is the gold standard when it comes to elections. I called Congresswoman Boebert to concede this race because it is vital to our Democracy to trust and accept the results of our elections.
“It would be disingenuous and unethical for us, or any other group, to continue to raise false hope and to encourage fundraising for a recount,” he continued. “Colorado’s elections are safe, accurate and secure. Please, save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and for other important causes and organizations.”
The Nov. 8 contest between Frisch and Boebert was the closest U.S. House race in the nation. The narrow margin required several days of counting “cured” problem ballots, including those in which signatures didn’t match, and late ballots from military and overseas voters, to ensure a complete result.
Boebert was first elected to the seat in 2020, defeating former State Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs. Bush also lost to former 3rd District Congressman Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, in 2018. Boebert bested Tipton in the 2020 GOP primary prior to winning the general election in November.