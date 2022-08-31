On Monday, the Democratic nominee for Colorado House District 3, Adam Frisch, made a statement answering critics’ calls for a concrete policy stance: namely, that he vehemently opposes U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loans for low- and middle-income Americans.
“While we need to address the high cost of higher education, I oppose President Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan, which is an improper use of executive action that bypasses Congress in spending hundreds of billions of dollars,” Frisch said in a statement.
Days before, on Aug. 24, the Pitkin County Democrats hosted its landmark dinner at T-Lazy-7 Ranch, at which Frisch spoke. In his speech that night, he focused mostly on U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican incumbent — but he also spoke to the power of potential union.
“The rural education or health care access, I think those become somewhat nonpartisan in conversation,” he said during his presentation to the Pitkin County Democrats.
He went on to tear apart Boebert’s voting record.
“She’s voted against veterans — she’s voted against rural health care,” he continued. “She’s voted against water infrastructure. And so this is the path we have.”
So, he continued, there’s a way forward.
”We’re firing up [the Democrats],” he said. “It’s about who can be effective in the story — think about your family. Think about who you want representing you, making sure that the water stays in the CD3 — and six — in Colorado?” he posed.
Frisch went on to point out all the ways his opponent, Boebert, has voted in ways with which he’d disagree: “She’s voted against veterans,” he said during the dinner. “She’s voted against water infrastructure. And so this is the path we have — I appreciate that some skepticism [is] out there.”
Still, Frisch continued to differentiate himself this week — not only from his direct opponent, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, but also from his party, which this week celebrated its executive’s landmark move to largely overturn federal student loan debt.
“The people of [CD3] deserve a better solution that makes higher education accessible for all and gives everyone a chance to succeed, whether that means getting a four-year degree or attending trade school or community college. Rather than forgiving loans for top income earners, we need to level the playing field. In western and southern Colorado, there are hundreds of thousands of hard-working people who didn’t have the opportunity, need or desire to go to college whose concerns are not being addressed by this half a trillion-dollar Band-Aid.”