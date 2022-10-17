Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon.
This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
“It’s been really cool just to see that there’s a wide variety of people that want, you know, the circus to stop. The progress we’re making in Grand Junction has been great, from the letters to the editors, there’s some really important Republicans that have yard signs — our yard signs — in the yard, along with a bunch of other people,” he said.
Much of his time these days is spent in places like Grand Junction and Pueblo. Frisch’s campaign playbook leading up to the general election has largely mirrored that of his primary campaign: To travel the state and meet people in person. After all, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District — currently represented by Republican Lauren Boebert — is largely rural. And Democrats statistically don’t do well in the country’s rural areas, he continued, so it’s critical that he be able to talk to people as a moderate. For instance, when it comes to climate change, Frisch likes to start with water.
“You bring people in about water because every single serious Republican or elected leader will have a conversation about water,” he said. “And then there’s other conversations that you can have once we realize they don’t have red horns, we don’t have blue horns.”
It appears to be working, especially in recent weeks. On Sunday morning, the Grand Junction Sentinel published its endorsement of Frisch: “We think Boebert’s conduct, like disrespecting the State of the Union ceremony, is disqualifying enough to take a chance on a newcomer,” the newspaper’s editorial reads. “For that reason, we think anyone still on the fence should consider supporting Frisch.”
Earlier this month, Frisch’s campaign attracted national attention when he fetched another unexpected endorsement — from Don Coram, the Republican who was redistricted out of his Colorado Senate seat and went on to challenge Boebert in the June primary election. He lost that election, with Boebert taking 66% of the vote to Coram’s 34%. Rather than throw his support behind his party’s candidate, however, Coram gave his endorsement to Frisch (as well as Democrat Attorney General Phil Weiser) in an Oct. 10 letter cited in a Newsweek article written about the development.
“Naturally, Adam and I differ on various policies and issues. However, I know that he is the type of person who will come to the table and have a conversation,” he wrote. “That is what we should expect from our representative.”
Coram outlined a criticism that Frisch often echoes: That during her tenure in the United States House of Representatives, Boebert has so far been unable to pass a bill.
“She is zero for nine on legislation,” Frisch said Sunday. “She’s proposed nine legislative bills, and zero of them have come out of committee, let alone signed.”
He went on to call her “an extremist,” and that in his estimate, roughly 30-40% of the Republican Party disagree with the most partisan factions on the political spectrum. It’s been a long-brewing dynamic — before Donald Trump became a serious contender for the presidency, Frisch said. In order to understand the current political landscape, the former New York currencies trader said, one must go back to 2008, at the beginning of the Great Recession.
“I’m not a sociologist, but when the financial crisis happened in ’08-’09, the banks got saved — which they needed to do. And after that, a lot of other people didn’t get looked after,” said. “And so there was a huge frustration at the system, and people were really upset that no one was listening to them. And the Democratic Party wasn’t there as much as they’d been in the past. … And soon after that, we got the Tea Party, and then Brexit and then Trump just figured out how to tap that resentment and frustration — and to me, that’s a lot of fair frustration and resentment.”
Frisch also is aware that while his campaign is enjoying positive momentum at the moment — a Keating Research poll commissioned by Frisch’s campaign now shows him and Boebert at a statistical dead heat. He only barely earned his place on the ballot for the general election: In the Democratic primary, Frisch won by fewer than 300 votes out of around 50,000. He’s very self-aware that a New York businessman turned Aspen City Council member is a tough sell to rural voters in Western Colorado. But he’s been building coalitions from unlikely bedfellows.
Overall, the district is 31% Republican, 25% Democratic and 43% unaffiliated. Despite having the “D” next to his name in the general election, Frisch regularly emphasizes that he’s identified as unaffiliated for decades (though he did register as a Democrat in 1992, as Boebert pointed out during a Club 20 debate in September).
“I’ll tell you, not every single person in our district loves Aspen as much as we love Aspen,” Frisch said. “One of the reasons I’ve done 20,000 miles is because I need to get in front of as many people as possible to let them know I’m a human being. … There’s a reason [Boebert] came up with an ‘Aspen Adam’ website.”
Boebert announced the launch of the website during the Club 20 debate, and Frisch made easy jokes on Sunday that he’d like to buy the URL from her because he thinks it’s “kind of cool.” What was far more personal, however, was briefly but swiftly addressing rumors first started in a post published on Thursday by Breitbart News, a conservative media website. The story, which has not been corroborated by any third party, outlines allegations made by Tom Gardner, former owner of High Mountain Taxi, that in 2018 he successfully blackmailed Frisch — who at the time was a city councilor — to change his vote regarding a would-be “mobility lab.”
In Gardner’s estimation (he was publicly critical of the city’s consideration in 2018), the proposed accommodations for ride-share companies like Lyft and Uber would have negatively impacted his business — and he said in a video that Breitbart published that he had damaging personal information that he successfully used to sway Frisch’s vote.
The video is clearly edited and produced, and Breitbart credits its source as “Courtesy of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Campaign.”
“The last thing I’ll say is, there’s obviously been a bunch of slime — stuff that is flying around out there — that is categorically false, both aspects of what’s been going on,” Frisch said Sunday. “I just want to put that on the record. People have been asking about it; we’ve been getting phone calls. … [Boebert is] kind of cornered, and she’s acting out. I’m not an axe murderer or child molester either, which is probably the next story, eventually. So we’ll just have to go on with our message. ... They just want to rattle us.
“Everyone’s been supportive, but still,” he continued. “These are just kind of the dirty tactics that at the end of the day, the people I’m trying to get [to vote for me], this is not what they want. But it’s certainly a painful way to try to go through that process.”
Dennis Anderson, publisher of the Montrose Daily Press, penned an editorial about the matter that ran in the Friday newspaper. In addition to sharing his opinion that the Boebert campaign’s video and allegation is akin to wanting to “drag us all into the sewer,” he also revisited the facts surrounding city council’s support — or lack thereof — for the proposed project after local transportation companies objected to it. In addition to Frisch, then-councilor Ann Mullins and Ward Hauenstein voiced concerns about moving forward.
“Frisch wasn’t the only council member to object to the lack of communication after supporting the project early on in the process,” Anderson wrote. “Boebert’s claim that he changed his vote doesn’t appear to be accurate. It appears that, through the process, he ultimately decided against the Lyft contract as did two others on the council, of which any of them could have been considered the swing vote.”
A voicemail left with High Mountain Taxi on Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.