Curveballs are common in politics, and those who tuned in to Saturday’s Club 20 candidate debate between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch saw quite a few of them pitched toward the end of the hourlong affair.
Boebert, who is seeking reelection to U.S. House District 3, took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the national Democratic Party throughout most of the event. It was a tactic she and her campaign have employed all year as her public mentions of Frisch have been extremely rare.
But in the closing moments of the debate — the first of the CD3 contest and perhaps the last, given that Boebert hasn’t agreed to any other head-to-head faceoffs with the former Aspen city councilman — she spoke more directly of Frisch, painting him as someone who “loves playing the Pelosi con game.”
And without a full explanation behind the remark, she claimed in her closing statement that Frisch “got caught running a covert government operation. He shut down Aspen development and killed blue-collar jobs” and “worked in secret, spending five months circumventing Colorado’s open meeting laws.”
Boebert’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Sunday. Frisch, who couldn’t address the remarks because Boebert’s closing statement ended the debate, said he believes Boebert was referring to the Aspen City Council’s emergency moratorium that paused development projects in commercial zones starting in March 2016 — a time when numerous high-end residential projects had the effect of limiting space for commercial enterprises.
“There was all this talk about what do we do about it. And I had suggested to the mayor at the time [Steve Skadron] and to the community development director at the time, Chris Bendon, and to City Attorney Jim True, that one way to do this was to put together an emergency ordinance,” Frisch said.
In another attack, Boebert slammed Frisch for deferring an affordable-housing mitigation payment — which is allowable under local rules — that stemmed from a home-rebuilding project. Frisch said he started the process to purchase the housing credit in December 2021 and paid it by June of this year. It involved a lot of paperwork, he said.
Frisch said Boebert’s attempts to discredit him by delving into the minutia of old city council business or his handling of personal finances show that her campaign is “grasping at straws.” She also pointed out during the debate that he supported city sales tax and electricity rate increases during his time on council.
“I think they’re fishing hard,” Frisch said. “What I’ve learned from that is that they’d rather run against Nancy Pelosi than against me. … She also got into the Aspen traffic issue; it’s probably No. 984 on the list [of issues about which CD3 voters are concerned]. And the inner workings of Aspen city government are probably No. 985. And somehow she believes those issues rank higher than protecting our district’s water and securing health care for veterans.”
Boebert’s overall goal was to further connect Frisch, who despite his Democrat affiliation is making a point of running a bipartisan campaign, to the community of Aspen and its liberal leanings, he said. At one point in the debate, Boebert noted the size of Aspen’s city’s budget, which is much greater than the budgets of comparably sized municipalities.
“I think specifically she was trying to nail me as being anything part of Aspen. And that I was a dark secret agent trying to shut down penthouses and [construction jobs]. But at the same time, she was making fun of me for living in a ‘big fancy ski chalet,’” said Frisch, who resides in the Cemetery Lane neighborhood.
Few early surprises
The first three-quarters of the debate didn’t feature as many breaking balls, as Boebert stuck to her standard anti-Pelosi/Democrat script and Frisch focused on his opponent’s record of failing to pass legislation.
Boebert, who has represented CD3 since January 2021, said she’s proud of the work she’s done in Congress so far. A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Boebert has been criticized inside and outside of her own party as a far-right extremist.
“Nancy’s con game works like this: She slaps a great name on a horrible bill, loads it up with thousands of pages, pages of spending that we don’t need and we can’t afford, and then she forces a vote in the dead of night with no time for any of us to actually read the legislation,” Boebert said in her opening statement.
“Millions become billions. Billions become trillions. We get an army of IRS agents, tax hikes, crime, open borders, inflation galore. That is liberal extremism. It’s dangerous, and I am determined to help stop it. I didn’t go to Washington, D.C., to join their clubs. I went there to stop socialism, stop liberal extremism and help fire Nancy Pelosi.”
Frisch opened by thanking Boebert for agreeing to the debate. In her 2020 race, she turned down requests to debate the Democratic nominee, former State Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush.
“I’m a conservative small business owner, a dad and a concerned citizen who’s sick and tired of the ‘anger-tainment’ industry, which has been led by Rep. Boebert and her mentor, [U.S. Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Frisch said.
“I’m here tonight because we need new representation: someone who will focus on Colorado jobs, Colorado water and Colorado energy, not on herself. Right now, all of Colorado’s interests are getting steamrolled in Washington, D.C., and that is because of you, congresswoman — you have failed us. You’re not doing the work. You have consistently voted against the interests of our farmers and ranchers, our small business owners, our veterans, our teachers and our health care workers.”