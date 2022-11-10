A mere 64 votes — out of 313,428 votes cast in 27 counties — separated Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican Lauren Boebert as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the day after Election Day in the contest for U.S. House District 3.
Frisch, a Pitkin County businessman and former Aspen city councilman, and Boebert, the incumbent congresswoman from Silt, have suddenly found themselves in the closest House race in the nation. Frisch has the razor-thin lead, for now, in the election that’s being followed closely not only by Colorado media, but also national news sources, including The New York Times, MSNBC, Politico, NPR and others. (Here’s a report that aired on MSNBC on Wednesday evening, featuring an interview with Frisch, courtesy of YouTube.)
Frisch spoke with the Aspen Daily News a few minutes prior to the newspaper’s print deadline on Wednesday. He suggested that interested CD3 voters and others who are on the edge of their seats waiting for a final result may want to get more comfortable, because it could be Friday or even next week before there’s an official outcome.
“We keep finding that there are counties with more votes that are uncounted,” Frisch said. “This has turned into the biggest Congressional race in the country. It’s going to be a nail-biter. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.”
Frisch said despite all the excitement surrounding the race, he’s calm. He said he has “full faith” that the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the 27 counties that make up the sprawling district will deliver an accurate result.
“I’m still preparing to make up for Lauren Boebert’s two-year dereliction of duty,” he said.
Boebert, who was elected in November 2020, has allied herself with far-right elements of the GOP, failed to pass a single piece of self-authored legislation and spent more time working as a political “anger-tainment” celebrity than working on behalf of the best interests of her constituents in western Colorado and the Pueblo area, Frisch said.
Boebert spent much of her campaign this year criticizing the national Democratic Party, chiefly President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and only agreed to debate Frisch once, at the Club 20 conference in Grand Junction. She has enjoyed a substantial edge in fundraising and campaign spending, and her TV advertising presence has been nearly ubiquitous.
In the last six weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, however, her campaign took a more direct approach toward Frisch, painting the moderate as a wealthy Aspen liberal with a record of supporting tax increases. She also attempted to impugn his personal character.
Despite her efforts, Frisch led the ballot counts on Election Day, and maintained a 73-vote lead on Wednesday afternoon, which fell to a 64-vote margin a few hours later in the evening after another 2,000 votes were recorded in Pueblo County.
Frisch said that while he doesn’t know exactly where all the uncounted votes are located, he keeps hearing stories about different places, including a possible 1,000 votes remaining in Otero County, a few hundred in Mesa County and perhaps even more in Pueblo County. A relative unknown in the district (outside of the Roaring Fork Valley) early this year, he logged more than 24,000 miles on multiple road trips and visited each county several times (including Otero, east of Pueblo, four times) in a quest to get closer to the people and talk directly about the issues that he said matter the most, including health care, climate change, women's rights, the economy, rural education and water rights.
Aside from the continuing reports of uncounted Election Day votes, Frisch said there are an unknown number of ballots to be recognized that represent military and overseas voters: those who often are counted last. With the gap between the candidates so miniscule, those votes could make a big difference in the election.
Frisch urged his supporters to be patient and to let the process unfold over time.
“There’s not much we can do about it,” Frisch said. “I know this is not fun for anyone — trust me. Yes, we are winning, but we have not won.”
Though there's pressure on local elections officials to produce a result — and anxiety among supporters of both candidates — Colorado’s counties have until Nov. 17 to complete their ballot counts, Frisch added.