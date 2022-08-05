Democratic candidate Adam Frisch has released results of a new poll suggesting that he has a “path to victory” in the uphill climb to defeat Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert in the race for U.S. House District 3.
Frisch, a businessman and former Aspen city councilman, surprised many political pundits with a narrow victory over activist Sol Sandoval of Pueblo in the June 28 Democratic primary. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Boebert, of Silt, who was elected in 2020 on a far-right platform, trounced her opposition in the GOP primary, State Sen. Don Coram of Montrose.
The stage is now set for a Frisch-Boebert showdown on Nov. 8, but Frisch is behind the Boebert curve not only in terms of fundraising but also name recognition with voters in many areas of the Republican-leaning, 27-county Western Slope district that also includes Pueblo.
The Keating Research poll was commissioned by Frisch and conducted July 21-25 over telephone, sampling 550 respondents from throughout the district who are likely to participate in the November election. The sample took into consideration party registration, gender, age, region and ethnicity in order to attain the most accurate results, according to Keating Research. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2%.
The poll shows that Boebert holds a 7-point lead over Frisch, 49% to 42%, with the remainder undecided or not willing to voice a preference. To the Frisch campaign, the poll shows he is “within striking distance of defeating Boebert,” a Frisch news release says.
The campaign touted Frisch’s belief that his pro-business, pro-energy-independence stance can unite the district as Boebert continues to act in divisive ways.
“Boebert is a show pony who only works hard to boost her own personal profile, not to deliver results for the people of southern and western Colorado. I’m more confident than ever that Boebert is weak and going to lose — and that the voters of CD3 are ready for real leadership,” Frisch said in a prepared statement.”
The poll shows that Boebert now trails Frisch among unaffiliated voters, the largest voting group in the district, by 8 points, with 49% backing Frisch to 41% for Boebert.
“These numbers reflect what we’ve been hearing from voters all across the district: that they’re ready to stop Boebert’s circus and elect a representative that will work hard to address the needs of the district on issues like inflation, jobs, water, energy independence and more,” Frisch’s statement continued.
Boebert’s campaign office did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comment on Thursday afternoon. The newspaper’s inquiries were made, however, after 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
According to the Frisch campaign’s release, the poll also revealed that Frisch is well positioned to grow support as voters learn about him, while voters are strongly divided on Boebert.
“Frisch is viewed favorably by a 2-to-1 ratio, with 23% of voters viewing him favorably and only 12% viewing him unfavorably. At this early stage of the campaign, roughly two-thirds of voters have yet to learn about Frisch, giving him a major opening to grow support in the coming months,” the release contends.
Meanwhile, the poll suggests that Boebert has strongly divided the district, with 45% of voters viewing her favorably and 44% viewing her unfavorably, including 38% who view her “very unfavorably.”
ColoradoPols.com, a Democrat-leaning source for political news and “inside information” touching all corners of the state, evaluated the race in its Wednesday report of the poll’s findings.
Under the headline “Adam Frisch nudges expectations his way in new poll,” the report credits Frisch for “releasing honest numbers that show realistically the challenge he faces defeating Boebert in November.”
However, the report notes that Boebert has “consistently underperformed [in polls] to a measurable degree relative to the partisan leanings of the district, and these numbers reflect that deficiency.” Following her 64-36% defeat of Coram, Boebert “was considered safer than these [poll] numbers indicate.”
“No one should be under any delusions that this race will be easy for Democrats to win,” the ColoradoPols report says. “But Frisch’s vast personal resources mean that he can wage full-scale war in this race like a top-tier pickup opportunity if he chooses, and all Frisch needs to show right now is that he is at least no worse off against Boebert post-primary.
“Now we’ll see if Frisch can shave seven more points from Boebert’s baked-in advantage,” it adds.
ColoradoPols.com gives Boebert an 80% chance of winning re-election to Frisch’s 20% of upsetting her. The percentages relate to the chances of winning on Nov. 8 regardless of margin of victory. Due to the recent redistricting process, the 3rd Congressional District leans more conservative than it did in November 2020.
“There are just so many reasons why Boebert should not win re-election … but she’s probably going to get re-elected anyway,” the website states.