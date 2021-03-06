Growing up in Baltimore as a teen, Joseph Watson II never could have dreamed he would one day become a police officer.
“Based on my experience there? Heck no. There’s no way that I would have ever even thought about doing something like that,” Watson, an Aspen Police Department patrol officer said Friday. “But after being here for 11 years and seeing what a different idea of policing can be, it wasn’t a hard decision once they offered me a job to say yes.”
Watson joined the Aspen Police Department at the start of the year, marking a major career move for the 35-year-old former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dancer, a professional chapter that lasted more than a decade.
While Watson had planned to soon retire from the ballet, myriad unknowns surrounding the pandemic — coupled with an exciting opportunity from APD — prompted the dancer to gracefully bow out last fall.
Watson’s wife, Seia Rassenti, was also a professional dancer with ASFB. Rassenti and Watson met in 2007 at Charlotte Ballet in North Carolina, where they both worked and were often paired together in shows. After only six months of dating, the two both managed to land jobs with ASFB and so in the fall of 2009 took a leap of faith: they relocated to the Roaring Fork Valley, which to this day Watson considers the best decision he ever made. In the summer of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together, Jojo.
Asked about the transition from ballet to law enforcement, the Juilliard-trained dancer said with a laugh, “It definitely has been a transition.”
In conjunction with a bittersweet retirement from ASFB, Watson started taking classes at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training (informally referred to as the police academy) last year.
“They describe it as a firehouse to the face,” he quipped.
Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn called the program, which traditionally spans a few months, “extremely intense.”
But the environment and ethos within the police department itself is better described as communal than intense.
In fact, in its hiring process, the department prioritizes “finding people who fit into the culture of Aspen,” Linn said Friday.
“They fit into Aspen itself, the way of life in Aspen, the way Aspen is. That’s what we really look for — we’re not looking for what people consider the mold of a police officer,” he said. “That’s actually almost a detriment as opposed to the sort of people we’re looking for. We’re looking for good people who really know Aspen, who really fit this culture. After that, it’s our job to then teach them how to do the job of a police officer.”
This is why Watson — who graduated from the police academy in December — was a perfect fit for APD, Linn said.
“What a great guy and someone who really knows Aspen’s culture from the perspective of someone who’s lived here, but also someone who’s actually immersed in the arts and culture of Aspen,” Linn continued. “It’s such a great perspective to bring to the role of policing because he sees things through a completely different lens than, say, me or most others in the department. That helps us all see Aspen better, too, because we all share that experience through each other’s eyes.”
For Watson’s part, the newly minted officer views his new role as not only an opportunity to further his engagement within the community, but also a responsibility to instill in citizens a trust in law enforcement.
While recognizing that APD is unlike many of its counterparts nationwide — which have struggled with public perceptions of corruption and prejudice in the wake of the civil unrest that sparked across the country particularly last year — Watson is cognizant of ensuring his experiences with the public are positive ones.
“The mistrust with the police has definitely gotten stronger over the years,” Watson said, “but I think the community here understands that that’s not what the Aspen Police Department is about.”