They started out making music together in their college dorm rooms at the University of Georgia, performing on dinky wooden stages at frat-house parties and in tiny, hip dive bars around the music-fueled city of Athens, Georgia.
Going on 15 years now, the rock band Futurebirds has carved out a space for themselves in the national music scene. They’ve sold out theaters from coast to coast, securing a long-held fan base over the years, and following the 2022 release of their latest EP, titled “Bloomin’ Too,” Futurebirds has a whole lot of momentum, with lots on the horizon, said singer and guitarist Carter King.
“We're about to get our learner's permit,” laughed King. “ We're about to really be behind the wheel and driving dangerously.”
With a packed touring schedule this spring, Futurebirds looks to hit a handful of Colorado towns — from Telluride to Aspen, Fort Collins, Buena Vista and Boulder.
On Monday, Futurebirds is coming to Aspen to play at Belly Up. The show starts at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), and $27 general admission tickets are still available through the Belly Up website.
Presented by Teton Gravity Research, an extreme sports media company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Futurebirds’ Belly Up performance will be accompanied by Mad Alchemy — which is an analog liquid light show that puts on projections with psych bands on stages around the world.
King said it’s been more than 10 years since Futurebirds has performed on the Belly Up stage. He said they’re stoked to be returning to the Aspen music venue, and not just for the perk of backstage oxygen offered to artists, King joked.
“It's an awesome room; it sounds so good, and I mean, they've just had legends play there,” King said. “You know, they always have crazy awesome shows with really high-level people, so it's always good to play in a room where you know that kind of energy has been on stage before — it's cool.”
Following their Belly Up show on Monday night, the band plans to hang around town on Tuesday and potentially put on one of their pop-up “flock shops” at a local restaurant, King said, where they’ll play acoustic tunes and set up Futurebirds merch for sale.
King is one of the founding members of Futurebirds, along with his UGA college buddies: Daniel Womack, Thomas Johnson and Brannen Miles. In recent years, the band has added pedal-steel player Kiffy Myers, keyboardist Spencer Thomas and drummer Tom Myers.
King reflected back on his college days, when he and some of the guys who would become his future bandmates were enrolled in the music business program at UGA and interning for an independent recording studio in Athens called Chase Park Transduction.
King explained how the crew of aspiring musicians all gravitated toward each other throughout their college years, playing in six or seven different bands, which he said eventually coalesced into Futurebirds.
With Athens’ deep-seated music history — the city is well-known as having been the home of bands, like R.E.M., Widespread Panic, the B-52s, as well as several other indie-rock groups — King noted how his band was able to break ground early on within their local college community.
“You know, Athens, as we've said many times before, is a great place to start a band,” King said. “Because it's small enough and supportive enough, while also of course being cool enough to like… you know, there's not as much competition, and the people that run the clubs are really supportive of the smaller bands coming up, but there are also big national bands always coming through and touring.”
Some of Futurebirds’ first gigs while still in college included opening up for bands like Blitzen Trapper and Dr. Dog at different venues in Athens, King said. He explained how when he and his bandmates finally graduated from UGA, it was in the midst of the 2008-09 recession.
“No one our age was getting jobs anyway,” King said. “So we were like, I guess we can just keep playing rock ‘n’ roll music a little bit longer and see how that goes.”
The post-grad musicians stuck with it, and Futurebirds soared.
They were booked to play in 2011 at the major Tennessee music festival, Bonnaroo, where they opened up for Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, King said. He mentioned that the famed Gary Clark Jr. took the festival stage before Futurebirds, joking how the band can technically claim that Clark has opened for them once before.
Early on, Futurebirds was sharing stages with many acclaimed artists — including opening a show for Widespread Panic, which marked a moment of encouragement in the band’s career, King said.
“That was, you know, just to our younger selves, like, ‘Oh hell yeah, alright, it seems like something's happening,’” King said. “You know, it gives you like these little bits of encouragement to just keep going, keep your head up through the rougher stuff.”
From the start, Futurebirds never quite fit into a “musical box,” King said, with a sound too indie rock for the jam-band scene but too country for the indie scene and a little too psych-rock to be coined Americana.
Though their undefinable music palette distinguished them as a group, King explained how it also could make it difficult to sign with big record labels early on, which forced the band to do it all themselves, he said.
“Once we sort of had built our own thing, that felt so good and felt so right,” King said. “We'd come way down the line, and we were like, you know, we own all our own music and we're not beholden to anybody or in debt to anybody, so that kind of emboldened us to just keep doing things our own way.”
In recent years, Futurebirds joined forces withCarl Broemel — guitarist and producer of the Kentucky band, My Morning Jacket — to create their 2021 EP, “Bloomin’,” followed by “Bloomin’ Too” last year. Having combined the two albums into one vinyl record, Futurebirds is now working on a live record with Broemel from some of their shows together.
King also mentioned that the band has started the process for their next album, which he said they’ll probably end up recording in the summer and releasing next year.
In the meantime, Futurebirds will spend lots of time on the road, touring and playing for audiences nationwide. King said for their performances, including the upcoming Aspen show, the band is bringing in songs from “all over the map” — from their recent “Bloomin’” projects, to the early Futurebirds’ tracks that are rooted back in Athens, he said.
And while Futurebirds is a “much bigger machine” these days, as King described it — being a seven-piece band, with three songwriters and a sound “slightly tuned-up” from the early dive-bar days — the band will always be a little raw and “rough around the edges,” he said.
“Hopefully we still bring the same kind of energy that we did even in the early days, playing on the wooden [fraternity house] stages, trying to break the plywood,” King said.
Futurebirds’ Belly Up show will start at 8 p.m. on Monday night. Reserved seating is sold out, and general admission tickets can be purchased at bellyupaspen.com.