Three homegrown conservation groups are teaming again this year to present a free speaker series that, in this rendition, will feature discussions on everything from coexisting with black bears to health implications of oil and gas extraction in residential neighborhoods.
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Wilderness Workshop and Roaring Fork Audubon will co-host Naturalist Nights with presentations in Carbondale and Aspen.
“Our 2023 speaker series will highlight topics that are on a lot of Roaring Fork Valley people’s minds this year,” said Jim Kravitz, director of Naturalist Programs at ACES. “Presenters will discuss bear-human conflict, the resurgence of birding, ancient peoples of Colorado mountains, water storage and threats from oil and gas. Everyone should be able to find something they’re interested in hearing more about.”
The five presentations will be scattered through January, February and March. Each of the presentations will be in Carbondale in the Third Street Center on Wednesday evenings and Aspen at ACES Hallam Lake headquarters on Thursday evenings.
Here’s the lineup:
· On Jan. 11-12, local birders Rebecca Weiss and Mark Fuller will discuss “Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.” Weiss is a writer and naturalist who has been leading the birding programs at ACES for 15 years. Fuller is a naturalist and photographer who has taught birding through Colorado Mountain College, ACES and the Independence Pass Foundation. He has been interested in birding in the valley for the last 40 years.
Their presentation will be in Carbondale on Jan. 11 from 6-7 p.m. and in Aspen on Jan. 12 from 6-7 p.m.
· The Jan. 25-26 presentation is “Health Implications of Developing Oil and Gas in Residential Areas” by Lisa McKenzie, associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Denver.
McKenzie’s research focuses on the impacts of environmental stressors and interventions on health outcomes. Her research has contributed to the understanding of how exposures resulting from the development of oil and gas resources affect the public’s health.
She will speak in Carbondale on Jan. 25 from 6-7 p.m. and in Aspen on Jan. 26 from 6-7 p.m.
· The Feb. 8-9 presentation is “The Science of Coexisting with Black Bears in Colorado” by Stewart Breck, research biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and National Wildlife Research Center.
Breck’s work focuses on the science and outreach that enhances coexistence between large carnivores and people. He has conducted research on black bears in urban areas of Colorado for more than 18 years, including six years in Aspen.
He will speak in Carbondale on Feb. 8 from 6-7 p.m. and in Aspen on Feb. 9 from 6-7 p.m.
· The Feb. 22-23 presentation is “The First Ascent: Over Ten Thousand Years of Native American Occupation in the Colorado Mountains” by Jason LaBelle, professor of anthropology within the Department of Anthropology and Geography at Colorado State University.
His research specializes in the subsistence, mobility, seasonal aggregation and camp layout of Native American hunter-gatherers inhabiting the American West over the past 13,000 years, with primary emphasis on Colorado.
He will speak in Carbondale on Feb. 22 from 6-7 p.m. and in Aspen on Feb. 23 from 6-7 p.m.
· The final presentation of the series will be “Ancient Wetlands: Their Essential Value and Threats in our Warming World” with Delia Malone, field ecologist at the Colorado Natural Heritage Program. Malone conducts biological surveys of upland, wetland and stream habitats and biological surveys for rare plants and animals across Colorado with the goal of conservation.
She will speak in Carbondale on March 8 from 6-7 p.m. and in Aspen on March 9 from 6-7 p.m.
The presentations also will be available to watch on each organization’s Facebook page as well as Grassroots TV.