The simplicity of a guy on stage with a guitar, singing a song that he came up with out of thin air — it’s the epitome of the folk singer-songwriter tradition.
A folk singer-songwriter himself, Brett Dennen looks the part and will take the stage at the Wheeler Opera House on Thursday alongside his former college buddy and fellow folk musician John Craigie.
Starting at 8 p.m., the show will feature a solo performance from each of the two artists and will end with a special set performed by Dennen and Craigie together. Their one-night event at the Wheeler is part of the 6th Annual Lift Series — a mini tour across American ski towns that Dennen started in 2017.
Dennen brought Craigie on tour this year, and the two musicians will be playing back-to-back shows in Colorado locales including Telluride, Aspen, Breckenridge and Buena Vista.
“Since it's Craigie and I, I hope [people] come and leave feeling like they got a big window or a look inside each of our worlds,” Dennen said. “And I hope that they're thankful that he and I are both doing what we're doing, writing songs and just traveling around and playing them.”
Both in their early 40s, Dennen and Craigie have paved their own separate paths as solo artists in the American folk scene. Yet, when it came to first exploring musicianship on a serious plane, the two singers have had a similar timeline — beginning in college together at the University of California-Santa Cruz in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Dennen was born and raised in the small cowboy town of Oakdale, California. He grew up spending a lot of time learning to play music, but only really as a form of expression, he said.
Looking back on his teenage years, Dennen recalled learning to strum songs by the punk-rock group Green Day. He laughed as he recalled how one of his teen bands once wrote a track about Silly Putty.
It was when Dennen left home in the Central Valley for college in the coastal city of Santa Cruz — a much bigger town with “a real music scene,” he said — that he started taking himself more seriously as a singer and songwriter.
“I really fell in love with the idea of being a songwriter,” Dennen said. “Because it just seemed like you could write your way into the world with songs, you know, you could express yourself and create your own world that was just unique to yourself.”
Following his passion for songwriting in college, Dennen said he was inspired by and learned a lot from his good friend, Craigie. He said in those days, Craigie was a bit more established and ahead of him in terms of musicianship.
Coming from the Los Angeles area, Craigie’s college years were spent discovering his knack for live performance. He was often seen playing at local venues and house parties as the lead singer and guitarist of a popular psychedelic rock band at the time. When he wasn’t jamming out with his band, Craigie also performed in a different capacity — as a soloist folk singer and storyteller.
“[Craigie] encouraged me to do some folk shows with him,” Dennen said. “And so, he set up a bunch of shows and we did them together, and we’d each play songs of our own and then we’d play songs together and do cover songs together.”
It’s this musical chemistry between college pals that Dennen said he aspires to tap into when they hit the mountain-town stages next week.
“He has put in many years and many miles on the road perfecting a really well-honed, one-man show,” Dennen said. “His show is half great songs and then half, like finely tuned, stand-up comedy — he’s really funny, and he’s just made a way of weaving in his experience of life through his songs and his experience of being a musician in a really relatable funny way.”
Dennen will follow Craigie’s act with his own solo set, and then the two will finish the show together, singing each other’s songs and some covers, Dennen said, just like old times.
Fresh sounds
Following the release of his latest 2021 album, “See the World,” and dropping his newest single, “This Is Going To Be The Year,” Dennen said he’s been in the studio a bunch — writing, recording and feeling inspired to create. The artist plans to release a lot of new music this year.
“It’s hard to tell because I really want the music to connect with people and I don’t want it to get lost on people, so I’m looking for the right way to release music that gives people time to listen to it and pay attention to it,” Dennen said. “I think the music that I'm gonna put out is going to be upbeat, maybe faster tempo than I usually do … musically, I want to hone in on something that's a little bit more celebratory, yet while still having reflective lyrics.”
The songwriter is often praised for his way with words — Dennen’s lyrics have an introspective effect on a listener. It comes as no surprise that Dennen said he grew up listening to and loving the songs of lyrical legends, including Paul Simon, Van Morrison and Joni Mitchell.
He went on to place musicians like Simon in that folk singer-songwriter tradition — the image of a guy on stage with a guitar, singing a song to tell a story.
“I mean, music is music, rock ’n’ roll is rock ’n’ roll, but there's something about a folk singer or a singer-songwriter that just comes up with a song,” Dennen said. “And not just for the sake of a song — not to be a rock song or a country song — but just like a song, even if it’s just a little story about nothing.
“If you go back to like, Paul Simon, here’s just a little song about ‘Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,’ you know, and it’s totally worth listening to because it’s just an interesting perspective.
“That's the singer-songwriter tradition that is different than other kinds of music, and so I hope people get a couple different windows into those worlds.”
The Dennen and Craigie show will take place on Thursday (Feb. 9) at the Wheeler Opera House at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $45 depending on seat selection and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.