How are you showing up in your life as a creative force? What is important to you?
Local curator of the performing arts Alya Howe invites the Roaring Fork community to consider these questions in the first month of the new year through an intimate, personal and diverse arts performance.
On Jan. 23, Howe will present “The Salon: 5 Women, 5 Voices,” a multidisciplinary performance featuring five Colorado-based female artists, at The Launchpad in downtown Carbondale.
“It’s a new year and in this new year, I believe we need to come all together to deal with things that are going to arise,” Howe said. “The salon is an event where people come together — the artists come together and different voices are shared — and it’s an opportunity to give you a reprieve, let you relax and bathe in the art and the stories of these women.”
Howe, who has been hosting salons in the valley for more than five years, said this is the first time she’s ever intentionally curated an all-female salon. Centered around a theme of “courage and strength,” Howe expressed her excitement about this diverse group of women, discussing the dynamic ideology behind the “feminine archetype.”
“Women’s energy has the ability to bring people together and bring the community together in a time of re-growth,” she said. “And once I saw these five women throughout the last year being in my orbit, I was just like, this will be a very powerful group.”
The lineup of talented female performers includes French circus artist Stephanie Ortega of Cirque du Soleil, cellist Erica Ogihara, poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, contemporary ballet dancer Samantha Altenau of DanceAspen and journalist (and “yogi muse”) Michelle Marchildon. All five women are currently based in Colorado, and while some call the state home, others are here temporarily as they navigate their artistic journeys.
Originally from France, Ortega studied ballet at the Roland Petit School in Marseille and started dancing professionally in cabarets in Paris. She discovered the circus community when she was performing in the United States and soon began training as an aerialist, acquiring skill after skill and eventually mastering the “Suspended Pole,” a moveable pole that does not touch the ground, emulating a flying effect.
Prior to the pandemic, Ortega was working for Cirque du Soleil on the show “Corteo” performing as the sole suspended pole artist. Currently living in the valley, Ortega is preparing to rejoin the iconic circus troupe for an international tour, and she will share her fascinating art form with the audience at the upcoming salon.
“Stephanie moves with such lightness, precision and grace — how courageous it is to dangle in mid-air,” Howe commented.
Coming back down to the ground, Altenau, who is a dancer and program director for DanceAspen, plans to demonstrate her creative process behind choreographing new work at the salon, providing the audience insight into her sourcing and storytelling through bodily movement.
Altenau studied various types of dance at The Alvin Ailey School and formerly danced with Carolyn Dorfman Dance in New York. As one of the founding DanceAspen dancers, she currently lives in the valley and has performed in local venues and productions, such as Aspen Fringe Festival.
Hailing from Miami, Florida, Ogihara was selected as a 2021 Artist Year AmeriCorps Music Fellow and has been teaching music in schools throughout the Roaring Fork Valley through her service year. She completed her Suzuki Teacher Training with Pamela Devenport through the School For Strings in New York City and received her master’s degree with Natasha Brofsky at The Juilliard School in New York.
The skilled cellist plans to pair Bach with Gubaidulina for her salon act. In her artist statement, she said that she wants to show the “beautiful range that preludes can be written in” and looks forward to talking about Gubaidulina’s “interesting story.”
Trommer, who is based out of the Telluride area, served as the third Colorado Western Slope Poet Laureate from 2015-17. She co-hosts a podcast on the creative process called “Emerging Form” and has been a storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, and the Taos Storytelling Festival in New Mexico.
She has 13 collections of poetry, and her most recent collection “Hush” won the Halcyon Prize for poems of human ecology. Since 2006, Trommer has written a poem a day, and Howe emphasized how lucky she feels to have the extraordinary poet agree to perform.
In her act titled, “Things to Not Know When Grieving,” Trommer will explore the intense range of emotions following the death of her son by his own hand.
“I know when Rosemerry speaks, she won’t hide, she’ll look at it inside out — she doesn’t ignore the hardships,” Howe said. “There will be a lot of people coming out to love on her and hold her, energetically.”
Knowing the weight and “depth of the heart” that Trommer will share, Howe said she felt that Marchildon’s humorous, witty entertainment would be a strong, more lighthearted component to round out the intimate evening.
Marchildon, a published author and former journalist based in Denver, will reflect on her role as a mother and determination to pursue her dreams in an act called, “How To Make a Comeback When You Haven’t Gone Anywhere.”
“All of these women show courage and strength, physically, mentally and emotionally,” Howe said. “And I believe in the character and nurturing nature of women, and how these women will bring the audience into a sense of deep community belonging.”
Each performing artist will have 15 minutes to express their art form and creative process in whatever way that they please, Howe explained. As the salon’s host, Howe said she will introduce the performers, add asides pointing out her personal observations of the various acts and ask the audience their thoughts between performances.
“You’re having a conversation with the artists and the artists really share why they chose to do their art form,” Howe said. “And they’re right there — there is no separation of a stage — and because of the closeness, there’s a magic in the air, something so precious being shared closely with you.”
While the artists will have access to The Launchpad space a day prior to the show for rehearsal purposes, Howe said there will be no official dress rehearsal.
“The night of the show, we go,” Howe said. “It’s a delightful and surprising event and even though the level of the performers in this salon is of the highest class, if they decide they didn’t like something during their act, they’ll say it — it’s a lens into the creative and interpretive process.”
Howe, who has a background in the performing arts herself, has been committed to keeping the salon concept alive in the valley with the help of co-curator and founder of the Salon in Philadelphia, Andrea Clearfield. Aspiring to bring local artists and international talent across all artistic disciplines into the intimate salon setting, the two women have put on salon series in theaters and venues throughout the valley.
Howe mentioned that the regular salon spot used to be in the back parlor of Justice Snow’s, a former restaurant and bar in the Wheeler Opera House building. Ever since Justice Snow’s closed, Carbondale Arts has been a huge support in the ongoing production of the salon series, Howe said, and the upcoming “5 Women, 5 Voices” — which marks the first one in over two years since before the pandemic — would not happen without the backing of Carbondale Arts.
“All I’m wanting to do is help uplift our community and give the community this opportunity to see these incredible artists,” Howe said. “And may they propel them to do arts in their own lives — to take moments with the arts to understand the joys of life and help ourselves breathe.”
“The Salon: 5 Women, 5 Voices” will take place at The Launchpad on Jan. 23, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at eventbrite.com.